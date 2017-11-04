Celebrities Gather to Honor and Support Areva Martin's Special Needs Network Gala

On Saturday, October 21st 2017, the Special Needs Network hosted their annual Evening of the Stars fundraising Gala. It was an amazing night of glamour and celebration at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, CA. The main mission of the Special Needs Network is to raise awareness about the impact of autism and related disorders on under-served communities. Honorees that were celebrated included: Herb Wesson (Man of the Year Award), Mistress of Ceremony & NBC Correspondent Beverly White, Emmy nominated Anna Maria Horsford (Vanguard Award), Drs. Ludlow and Ruth Creary (Lifetime Achievement Award) and (Walsh Shea Citizen Award).
The black tie event brought together over 500 of Los Angeles’ top corporate executives, political and community leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders with the amazing Grammy winning, R&B and soul singer Macy Gray as the main entertainment for the night. Opening remarks recognizing the 2017 honorees for the night were provided by Los Angeles County Board Chair and Event Honorary Chair, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
The Special Needs Network (SNN) is based in Los Angeles and is California’s leading grassroots autism advocacy organization. The organization focuses on raising public awareness and impacting public policy while increasing education and access to resources for families, children and adults with special needs. To learn more, visit www.snnla.org.
