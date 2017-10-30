Celebrities Inspire Kids for LD, ADHD and Dyslexia Awareness Month

October is LD Awareness Month, ADHD Awareness Month and Dyslexia Awareness Month. This year, in order to raise awareness about these common issues (1 in 5 kids has learning and attention issues!) Understood brought together celebrities with ADHD and dyslexia to inspire and encourage kids who also are part of the 1 in 5.
Watch as some of your favorite celebrities, including Gavin Newsom (who has dyslexia), Simone Biles (who has ADHD) and Diamond Dallas Page (who has both), discuss their challenges and connect with kids who are following in their footsteps.
This post originally appeared on Understood.org.
More on Understood:
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS