Celebs On Instagram Have A Crucial Holiday Message For Ivanka Trump

Celebrities who noticed that Ivanka Trump follows them on Instagram have been posting a message specially geared toward the first daughter.

The message opens with the words “Dear Ivanka, I see you’re following me on Instagram.” Then it urges her to use her influence as senior adviser to the president to “advocate for a clean Dream Act by December.”

The Dream Act, which stands for the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, is proposed legislation that would provide legal status for young undocumented immigrants who entered the United States as children. A “clean” Dream Act would mean that the legislation didn’t include or get attached to other measures that could harm immigrants.

BuzzFeed News reports that the “Dear Ivanka” message was kicked off on Thanksgiving by Sophia Amoruso, founder of women’s clothing store Nasty Gal and author of #GirlBoss.

As of Friday, Trump did not appear to actually be following Amoruso on Instagram, although a fake Ivanka fan account was and it’s unclear whether the real Trump had previously followed Amoruso.

Support for the Dream Act has grown since the Trump administration announced back in September that it would terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from being deported.