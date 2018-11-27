Celebrities piled on President Donald Trump after hundreds of migrants, including children, were tear-gassed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro border crossing Sunday.

Agents used the weapon on a group attempting to break through a fence. The fumes were carried by the wind to other migrants, some of whom were hundreds of feet away, who were not trying to enter the U.S.

Bajan pop star Rihanna used Instagram to describe the incident as “terrorism.”

Songwriter Diane Warren dubbed Trump a “heartless shitwad” on Twitter:

Now U r using tear gas on little kids U heartless shitwad? — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 26, 2018

Actress and activist Alyssa Milano unleashed an expletive-filled tweet in Trump’s direction:

You tear-gassed women and children, asswipe! And on Thanksgiving weekend, you piece of shit, asshole, motherfucking, evil-creature-person!! https://t.co/ngaAlnhWa0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2018

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill ridiculed Trump’s later baseless claim that the tear gas was “a very minor form of the tear gas itself.”

NEW: TRUMP TEAR GAS FOR TODDLERS!!! "1st of all, the tear gas is a very minor form of the tear gas itself- It's very safe. The ones that were suffering, to a certain extent, were the ones putting it out there. But it's very safe!"- DJT #SafelyAvailableAtABorderNearYOU pic.twitter.com/OuQsGJIoR3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2018

“When Harry Met Sally” director Rob Reiner said “we must never get used to the horror that is this President.”

Don’t know how you get lower than tear gassing babies. But if anyone can, Trump will find a way. We must never get used to the horror that is this President. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 26, 2018

Comedian Kathy Griffin, meanwhile, claimed Trump “should be sent to prison.”

These asylum seekers should be welcomed to our country and President Trump should be sent to prison. pic.twitter.com/sh5DXjX5xU — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 26, 2018

TV personality Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has been engaged in a decadelong feud, called the incident “pure horror.”

pure horror

how the hell did we get here

with him



just sickening#removeTRUMP pic.twitter.com/JXDK6pD8CY — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 25, 2018

“Star Trek” legend George Takei claimed Trump was “banking on racism to get his way.”

Make no mistake: Trump is testing whether he can get away with things like firing tear gas at young children. He is hoping these images harden his supporters to even worse acts to come. And he is banking on racism to get his way. We must oppose and condemn this. NOW. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2018

Singer Nancy Sinatra said America has to get its values back.

People in trouble look to America for help and America responds with tear gas? If this is the new America we have to fix it and get our values back. We can start by removing @realDonaldTrump from our White House ASAP. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) November 26, 2018

Javier Muñoz, the star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” reacted in this way:

Tear gas on children.

Caging children.

This is all on your SMART watch “Mr. President”.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/xovoUZlhSu — Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) November 26, 2018

And actor John Cusack said the U.S. was “neck deep in stupidity horror.”