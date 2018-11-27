Celebrities piled on President Donald Trump after hundreds of migrants, including children, were tear-gassed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro border crossing Sunday.
Agents used the weapon on a group attempting to break through a fence. The fumes were carried by the wind to other migrants, some of whom were hundreds of feet away, who were not trying to enter the U.S.
Bajan pop star Rihanna used Instagram to describe the incident as “terrorism.”
Songwriter Diane Warren dubbed Trump a “heartless shitwad” on Twitter:
Actress and activist Alyssa Milano unleashed an expletive-filled tweet in Trump’s direction:
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill ridiculed Trump’s later baseless claim that the tear gas was “a very minor form of the tear gas itself.”
“When Harry Met Sally” director Rob Reiner said “we must never get used to the horror that is this President.”
Comedian Kathy Griffin, meanwhile, claimed Trump “should be sent to prison.”
TV personality Rosie O’Donnell, with whom Trump has been engaged in a decadelong feud, called the incident “pure horror.”
“Star Trek” legend George Takei claimed Trump was “banking on racism to get his way.”
Singer Nancy Sinatra said America has to get its values back.
Javier Muñoz, the star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” reacted in this way:
And actor John Cusack said the U.S. was “neck deep in stupidity horror.”