Celebrities Offer Outpouring Of Support To Demi Lovato Amid Hospitalization

Many celebrities and friends of Demi Lovato shared their support for the singer after it was reported Tuesday that she had been taken to a Los Angeles hospital due to a suspected drug overdose.
The circumstances surrounding Lovato’s current condition are still vague. However, she recently released a song called “Sober” in which she sang about relapsing after six years of being sober.
Lovato was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction in 2011. She relapsed not long after she left that treatment center and subsequently entered a sober living facility for a year.
Need help with substance abuse or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.