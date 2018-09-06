Celebrities React To Burt Reynolds' Death With Loving Tributes

As soon as the news broke Thursday that Burt Reynolds had died at the age of 82 in Jupiter, Florida, the entertainment industry began offering their warmest memories.
The actor, who starred in such films as “Deliverance,” “Smokey and the Bandit” and “Boogie Nights,” died of a cardiac arrest, according to his agent Todd Eisner. No additional details were released.
Everyone from his “Boogie Nights” co-star Mark Wahlberg, who called the ’70s icon a “legend,” to Arnold Schwarzenegger remembered Reynolds as a one-of-a-kind screen presence who will be sorely missed.
“He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me,” Schwarzenegger wrote.
Reba McEntire, who starred in the 1993 TV movie “The Man From Left Field” alongside Reynolds, called the actor “my good friend”
Read more beautiful tributes from Ricky Gervais, Wesley Snipes, Steve Harvey, Kevin Smith and others below: