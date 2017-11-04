Celebrities Support Areva Martin's Special Need Network Gala

On Saturday, October 21st 2017, the Special Needs Network hosted their annual Evening of the Stars fundraising Gala. It was an amazing night of glamour and celebration at the California​ ​African​ ​American​ ​Museum​ ​in Los Angeles, CA. The main mission of the Special​ ​Needs Network is to raise awareness about the impact of autism and related disorders on under-served communities. Honorees that were celebrated included: Herb​ ​Wesson​ (Man of the Year Award), Mistress of Ceremony & NBC Correspondent Beverly​ ​White​, Emmy nominated Anna​ ​Maria​ ​Horsford​ ​(Vanguard Award), Drs. Ludlow​ ​and​ ​Ruth​ ​Creary​ ​(Lifetime Achievement Award) and (Walsh​ ​Shea​ Citizen Award).

The black tie event brought together over 500 of Los Angeles’ top corporate executives, political and community leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders with the amazing Grammy winning, R&B and soul singer Macy​ ​Gray​ ​as the main entertainment for the night. Opening remarks recognizing the 2017 honorees for the night were provided by Los Angeles County Board Chair and Event Honorary Chair, Supervisor Mark​ ​Ridley-Thomas​. ​