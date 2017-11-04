Eraina Ferguson, Contributor
Celebrities Support Areva Martin's Special Need Network Gala

11/04/2017 11:49 am ET
snnla.org

On Saturday, October 21st 2017, the Special Needs Network hosted their annual Evening of the Stars fundraising Gala. It was an amazing night of glamour and celebration at the California​ ​African​ ​American​ ​Museum​ ​in Los Angeles, CA. The main mission of the Special​ ​Needs Network is to raise awareness about the impact of autism and related disorders on under-served communities. Honorees that were celebrated included: Herb​ ​Wesson​ (Man of the Year Award), Mistress of Ceremony & NBC Correspondent Beverly​ ​White​, Emmy nominated Anna​ ​Maria​ ​Horsford​ ​(Vanguard Award), Drs. Ludlow​ ​and​ ​Ruth​ ​Creary​ ​(Lifetime Achievement Award) and (Walsh​ ​Shea​ Citizen Award).

snnla.org

The black tie event brought together over 500 of Los Angeles’ top corporate executives, political and community leaders, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders with the amazing Grammy winning, R&B and soul singer Macy​ ​Gray​ ​as the main entertainment for the night. Opening remarks recognizing the 2017 honorees for the night were provided by Los Angeles County Board Chair and Event Honorary Chair, Supervisor Mark​ ​Ridley-Thomas​. ​

The​ ​Special​ ​Needs​ ​Network​ ​(SNN)​ is based in Los Angeles and is California’s leading grassroots autism advocacy organization. The organization focuses on raising public awareness and impacting public policy while increasing education and access to resources for families, children and adults with special needs. To learn more, visit www.snnla.org.

