Celebrities are using their social media clout to urge people to register to vote by their state’s deadline to be eligible to cast ballots in November’s midterm elections.

In some states, registration deadlines have already passed. In others, the date is quickly approaching. A number of states were ending voter registration Tuesday.

Hollywood stars throughout history have used their platforms to shed light on political issues. And the choices in the Nov. 6 elections have motivated many celebrities to speak out.

Taylor Swift, who was previously considered apolitical, made headlines on Sunday when she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats in an Instagram post.

Other celebrities, including Rihanna, Danny DeVito, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, America Ferrera and Mark Hamill, have also rallied their fans to register to vote as deadlines approach.

“I don’t care what responsibilities you have today,” Rihanna wrote in part on Twitter. “There’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and it starts NOW!!”

GOOD MORNING AMERICA☀️I don’t care what responsibilities you have today. There’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and it starts NOW!! REGISTER TO VOTE TODAY at https://t.co/k42TB6cvIZ & triple check that you are properly registered! Let’s go!! 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/i0Tnwsjd9E — Rihanna (@rihanna) October 9, 2018

It's Avengers 4: Register to Vote https://t.co/PYLb17NbzP — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 9, 2018

PLEASE HEAD TO MY INSTAGRAM STORIES TO FIND OUT IF YOUR STATE'S VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS IN FACT ***TOMORROW OCTOBER 9TH*** (I read out the states as Steve Brady from Sex and the City) — John Early (@bejohnce) October 8, 2018

Danny DeVito pleaded on Twitter that everyone “please” register to vote.

Register to Vote everyone please pic.twitter.com/B0Lp4miJhv — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) October 9, 2018

Today is the LAST DAY to register to vote in 19 states! If you're not registered, you can't vote on Nov 6th.



Not registered or not sure? Text WeAllVote to 97779 or go to https://t.co/2wVPya54PU to register right now. #WhenWeAllVote, we make our voices heard! pic.twitter.com/96XN55i2rO — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) October 9, 2018

Mark Hamill referenced Swift’s recent endorsements in Tennessee, adding: “YOUR VOTE MATTERS” in a post published to Twitter.

Read every word of this message from @taylorswift13 If even a fraction of her 83.5M followers go to https://t.co/sbOmiO5pXF, register & VOTE we can restore checks & balances to the #GOP who control ALL 3 branches of gov't. https://t.co/KgQoTfhrru matters YOUR VOTE MATTERS! pic.twitter.com/CbUZy1uXG9 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2018