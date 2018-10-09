Celebrities are using their social media clout to urge people to register to vote by their state’s deadline to be eligible to cast ballots in November’s midterm elections.
In some states, registration deadlines have already passed. In others, the date is quickly approaching. A number of states were ending voter registration Tuesday.
Hollywood stars throughout history have used their platforms to shed light on political issues. And the choices in the Nov. 6 elections have motivated many celebrities to speak out.
Taylor Swift, who was previously considered apolitical, made headlines on Sunday when she endorsed two Tennessee Democrats in an Instagram post.
Other celebrities, including Rihanna, Danny DeVito, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, America Ferrera and Mark Hamill, have also rallied their fans to register to vote as deadlines approach.
“I don’t care what responsibilities you have today,” Rihanna wrote in part on Twitter. “There’s no greater responsibility than being in control of your future and it starts NOW!!”
Danny DeVito pleaded on Twitter that everyone “please” register to vote.
Mark Hamill referenced Swift’s recent endorsements in Tennessee, adding: “YOUR VOTE MATTERS” in a post published to Twitter.