Famous Chefs Are Stepping Up To The Plate In The Wake Of Natural Disasters

As natural disasters unfold across the world, celebrity chefs are stepping up to help out.

Last week, Anthony Bourdain delivered powerful remarks against people who say chefs shouldn’t comment on politics.

“Fuck that. Is there anything on this planet more political than food? No there is not,” he told audiences at a TimesTalk panel.

We heartily approve of these chefs’ helpful efforts in times of crisis. Here’s who’s helping out.

José Andrés

Guy Fieri

Bethenny Frankel

Mario Batali

Along with other big-name restaurants, Batali’s Otto pizzeria donated 10 percent of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen’s operations in Puerto Rico and Haiti on World Food Day in October.

Emeril Lagasse

Wolfgang Puck

Two weeks ago, the L.A. chef hosted a dinner fundraiser with other local talents to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.