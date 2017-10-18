Famous Chefs Are Stepping Up To The Plate In The Wake Of Natural Disasters

As natural disasters unfold across the world, celebrity chefs are stepping up to help out.
Big names in food, from Guy Fieri to Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel, have gotten creative in their responses to disasters such as this month’s wildfires in California, September’s hurricane in Puerto Rico and August’s catastrophic flooding in Houston.
In some cases, their actions turn political: This week, U.S.-based chef José Andrés publicly vowed that his nonprofit would continue feeding Puerto Ricans until locals could take care of themselves, directly contrasting President Donald Trump’s recent threats to pull aid from the area.
Last week, Anthony Bourdain delivered powerful remarks against people who say chefs shouldn’t comment on politics.
“Fuck that. Is there anything on this planet more political than food? No there is not,” he told audiences at a TimesTalk panel.
We heartily approve of these chefs’ helpful efforts in times of crisis. Here’s who’s helping out.
José Andrés
The chef’s foundation, World Central Kitchen, has prepared and delivered more than a million meals to residents of Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria ravaged the island in late September, The Washington Post reports. Things kicked off when Andres flew down just after the disaster to cook for hungry residents with local chef José Enrique and organize kitchens, volunteers and food trucks around the island. The month prior, he made meals for victims of the Houston floods.
Guy Fieri
Last week, the Sonoma County, California local evacuated his own home during the fires and organized a makeshift outdoor kitchen at a local veterans building. Since then, he and a team of chefs have fed more than 5,000 people a day, Eater reports. Fieri also set up a donation page with the Salvation Army, where you can contribute to fire relief.
Bethenny Frankel
In early October, Frankel chartered four planes to Puerto Rico to deliver 2,000 pounds of nonperishable meals along with canned goods, water and other necessities. The month prior, she delivered supplies to victims of the deadly earthquake in central Mexico. Before that, she raised more than $300,000 for Houston victims via her charity program, B Strong.
Mario Batali
Along with other big-name restaurants, Batali’s Otto pizzeria donated 10 percent of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen’s operations in Puerto Rico and Haiti on World Food Day in October.
Emeril Lagasse
Aside from participating in World Food Day, Lagasse donated 10 percent of proceeds from his New Orleans restaurant to victims of Hurricane Harvey back in September.
Wolfgang Puck
Two weeks ago, the L.A. chef hosted a dinner fundraiser with other local talents to benefit those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Paula Deen
Last month, Deen hosted a fundraiser at a Texas brewery for Hurricane Harvey victims.
CONVERSATIONS