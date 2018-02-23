These Celebrity Makeovers Show The Transformative Power Of Eyebrows

Just as with clothing fashions, eyebrow trends come and go. One minute, thin is in, and the next, the bolder the better. Besides just acting as a sign of the times, a simple change in eyebrow shape can totally change one’s face.

By the 1980s, full brows had made their comeback, with everyone from Brooke Shields to Whitney Houston to Madonna sporting the look. That all changed in the ’90s when thin brows, a la Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore, made a comeback of their own.

Today, full brows have once again returned, with a slightly more refined look ― but the emphasis seems to be more on finding a brow shape that suits your face, as opposed to just following a trend.

Keep scrolling to see the major eyebrow evolutions of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the ’90s to today.