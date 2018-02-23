STYLE & BEAUTY
These Celebrity Makeovers Show The Transformative Power Of Eyebrows

Whoa.
By Julia Brucculieri
Getty
Gwen Stefani, Kerry Washington and Angelina Jolie in the '90s -- it was a different time for brows.

Just as with clothing fashions, eyebrow trends come and go. One minute, thin is in, and the next, the bolder the better. Besides just acting as a sign of the times, a simple change in eyebrow shape can totally change one’s face.

Since the early days of Hollywood, we’ve seen stars with eyebrows ranging from pencil-thin to super bushy. In the 1920s, Anna May Wong and Clara Bow favored thinly drawn brows with downward pointed ends, a trend that trickled down to women of that era. In the ’30s and ’40s, narrow brows continued to rule. But eventually, thanks to stars like Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor, thicker, darker brows became more popular. Styles fluctuated through the ’60s and ’70s, with stars like Nina Simone opting for full brows, and Diana Ross going for thin, high arches. 

By the 1980s, full brows had made their comeback, with everyone from Brooke Shields to Whitney Houston to Madonna sporting the look. That all changed in the ’90s when thin brows, a la Gwen Stefani and Drew Barrymore, made a comeback of their own. 

Today, full brows have once again returned, with a slightly more refined look ― but the emphasis seems to be more on finding a brow shape that suits your face, as opposed to just following a trend. 

Keep scrolling to see the major eyebrow evolutions of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars from the ’90s to today. 

  • Jennifer Lopez, 1998
    Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
    At the 17th Annual CFDA Awards on Feb. 8, 1998, at JP Morgan Atrium in New York City.
  • Jennifer Lopez, 2018
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
    At the NBC Universal "World of Dance" Red Carpet event, on Jan. 30 in Universal City, California.
  • Demi Lovato, 2008
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    At the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7, 2008. 
  • Demi Lovato, 2017
    Jeff Schear via Getty Images
    At 103.5 KISS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 on Dec. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
  • Beyonce, 1999
    Mirek Towski via Getty Images
    At the 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, California. 
  • Beyonce, 2017
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    At the 59th Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Gwen Stefani, 1996
    Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images
    At Live 105's BFD 1996 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on June 14, 1996, in Mountain View, California.
  • Gwen Stefani, 2017
    Rich Fury via Getty Images
    At the Domino Holiday Pop-Up Shop on Dec. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Selena Gomez, 2007
    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    At the Los Angeles premiere of "Shrek The Third," on May 6, 2007.
  • Selena Gomez, 2017
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    At The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 4, 2017, in London.
  • Jared Leto, 1998
    Ron Galella via Getty Images
    At the "Urban Legends" Westwood Premiere on Sept. 17, 1998, at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California.
  • Jared Leto, 2018
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the 60th Annual Grammy Awards-MusiCares Person Of The Year event honoring Fleetwood Mac on Jan. 26 in New York City.
  • Megan Fox
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At the '"Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen" premiere at the Loews E-Walk Theater on Feb. 17, 2004, in New York City.
  • Megan Fox, 2017
    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    During the runway of the fashion show for the 2017 autumn/winter collection at Fashion Fest held at Fronton Mexico on Sept. 07, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.
  • Drew Barrymore, 1992
    Jim Smeal via Getty Images
    At the 50th annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement on Dec. 29, 1992.
  • Drew Barrymore, 2017
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    At Glamour's 2017 Women of The Year Awards at Kings Theatre on Nov. 13, 2017, in Brooklyn, New York.
  • Kerry Washington, 2002
    Evan Agostini via Getty Images
    At the world premiere of "Bad Company" at Loews Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on June 4, 2002.
  • Kerry Washington, 2018
    Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
    At the 20th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Feb. 20 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Angelina Jolie, 1998
    Fotos International via Getty Images
    At the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards -- where she won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television -- in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 18, 1998.
  • Angelina Jolie, 2018
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    At the BAFTA Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
  • Olivia Wilde, 2003
    Chris Polk via Getty Images
    In West Hollywood, California, when Fox Broadcasting Company introduced its 2003-2004 prime time lineup. 
  • Olivia Wilde, 2018
    Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
    At Steven Tyler and Live Nation presents Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala & Grammy Viewing Party at Red Studios on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles.
  • Lauren Conrad, 2005
    Jesse Grant via Getty Images
    At the Stuff Magazine Style Awards at the Roosevelt Hotel on Sept. 7, 2005, in Los Angeles.
  • Lauren Conrad, 2017
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    At the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on Oct. 14, 2017, in Pacific Palisades, California.
  • Adele, 2008
    Fred Duval via Getty Images
    At the Brit Awards at Earls Court on Feb. 20, 2008, in London.
  • Adele, 2017
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the 59th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
  • Eva Longoria, 1998
    Barry King via Getty Images
    During a photo shoot in 1998. 
  • Eva Longoria, 2018
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    At the 29th annual Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 20 in Beverly Hills, California.
  • Rihanna, 2005
    Anthony Harvey - PA Images via Getty Images
    At MTV's Total Request Live show at Leicester Square, 2005. 
  • Rihanna, 2017
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
    Hosting a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on Oct. 13, 2017, in New York City.

