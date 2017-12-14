Holiday party season is in full swing, and if you ask us, there’s no better time to play around with your makeup.

It’s easy to swipe on that go-to red lipstick or your favorite eyeshadow, but sometimes it’s fun to switch it up. Why not try a bold fuchsia lip? Or maybe a silvery smoky eye? Perhaps you’re a fan of the classic winged take on eyeliner, but haven’t bothered trying the look on yourself. We say, go for it!

We’ve put together a list of some stunning celebrity beauty looks to give you all the makeup inspiration you need to conquer the holidays. Whether you’re heading to a casual cookie exchange, your office party or a fancier affair, there’s a look here for every occasion: