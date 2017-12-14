STYLE & BEAUTY
12/14/2017 05:45 am ET

Holiday Beauty Looks For Every Party On Your Calendar

We're obsessed with basically all of these.
By Julia Brucculieri

Holiday party season is in full swing, and if you ask us, there’s no better time to play around with your makeup. 

It’s easy to swipe on that go-to red lipstick or your favorite eyeshadow, but sometimes it’s fun to switch it up. Why not try a bold fuchsia lip? Or maybe a silvery smoky eye? Perhaps you’re a fan of the classic winged take on eyeliner, but haven’t bothered trying the look on yourself. We say, go for it! 

We’ve put together a list of some stunning celebrity beauty looks to give you all the makeup inspiration you need to conquer the holidays. Whether you’re heading to a casual cookie exchange, your office party or a fancier affair, there’s a look here for every occasion: 

  • Daisy Ridley
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Daisy Ridley's extended winged eyeliner will add a touch of drama to any holiday party look. Note that her lips were left quite natural, so that her eyes make all the impact.
  • Zendaya
    Steven Ferdman via Getty Images
    Zendaya's look is all about smooth, glowing skin, with just a hint of dark shadow on the eyes and some contouring along the cheekbones -- perfect for casual or formal holiday parties. 
  • Cara Delevingne
    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    You can't travel the holiday party circuit without applying red lipstick at least once. Cara Delevingne's look is definitely on the more dramatic side, with both a bold lip and strong eyeliner, but it would be perfect for a New Year's Eve party, paired with your favorite festive outfit.
  • Chrissy Metz
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    We're loving the peachy glow on Chrissy Metz's cheeks, which is complemented by a matching nude lip and a swipe of eyeliner along her lids. Neatly groomed brows and a heavy dose of mascara complete the look, which is perfect for going from day to night, or party to party. 
  • Margot Robbie
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    Margot Robbie's dramatic silvery-taupe eyeshadow makes a bold statement, but isn't over the top.
  • Mindy Kaling
    Tibrina Hobson via Getty Images
    Mindy Kaling makes a solid case for the classic red lip, which again is perfect for the holidays. We're also loving her rosy cheeks and black-lined lids.
  • Natalie Portman
    John Sciulli via Getty Images
    Natalie Portman shows us a great example of a smoky eye that still looks somewhat natural, thanks to the brown eyeshadow tones. Her light peachy-pink lip is the perfect complement.
  • DeWanda Wise
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
    How stunning is DeWanda Wise's bright blue eyeliner? If you're looking for a bright, bold holiday look, we think we found you a winner. 
  • Amy Adams
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    A subtle blue-gray smoky eye paired with a light peachy lip, as seen on Amy Adams, is definitely a good look for conquering the holiday party scene.
  • Jane Fonda
    Rick Diamond via Getty Images
    One thing we love about Jane Fonda is the fact that she's not afraid to take risks when it comes to beauty. Consider this bright mauve lip -- it packs all the punch of a classic red but with a fresh, fun twist.
  • Taraji P. Henson
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
    If you're looking for a bold lip that's not red and isn't too flashy, may we suggest Taraji P. Henson's berry shade?
  • Zoe Kravitz
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    Zoe Kravitz proves you can't go wrong with winged eyeliner and a simple nude lip. Classy yet subtle, which is great for day or night.
  • Kristen Stewart
    John Sciulli via Getty Images
    If you're feeling extra festive, why not try a red eye shadow like Kristen Stewart? This look is definitely for the bold beauty lovers out there. 
  • Constance Wu
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
    We're big fans of Constance Wu's coppery red lipstick and matching blush. The whole look is polished, elegant and effortlessly glamorous.
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
    We can always count on Lupita Nyong'o to choose daring beauty looks, like this bright berry lip. It's such a fun shade and, as evidenced by this photo, won't clash with a sparkly dress.
  • Meryl Streep
    Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images
    Sometimes, a semi-glossy lip tint is all you need to amp up your look. Just take a page out of Meryl Streep's playbook.
  • Rihanna
    Fotonoticias via Getty Images
    Like Lupita, we can always count on Rihanna to go bold with her beauty looks. This bright fuchsia lip -- complemented by some serious highlighter -- is no exception. 
