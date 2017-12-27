She’s the fast rising young interior designer the celebrity world is noticing. Not only are they watching her every project but adding their names to her clientele list. After over a decade of hard work and perseverance Brittaney Elise Minton (BE) has gotten the attention of celeb clients such as Zendaya, Kid Ink, and Selena Gomez just to name a few.

Her educational background in architecture as well as interior design, paired with her personal aesthetic she adds to each design project yields stellar home interiors. Her residential life styling and versatile touches are what caught the attention for her first commercial interior design project.

While implementing her creative vision by redesigning the current Calabasas home of client Nikki Eslami, (former home of Kylie Jenner) an idea blossomed. Nikki Eslami is the founder of the #1 hair extension brand worldwide, Bellami Hair. With over 1.6M Instagram followers, Bellami Hair is also the #1 leading hair brand on social media.

“Nikki is an absolute dream to work with” noted Brittaney Elise. “After bringing multiple designs to life for her personally at home, I am overjoyed to be bringing a huge creative vision to life now with the experiential design for her company across so many locations – being a part of this project is the greatest compliment to my craft that I’ve received to date.”