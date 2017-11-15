Celebrity Photographer Creates a Fund to Help Disadvantaged Girls

“Lola wants to help give women back the confidence to move forward with their lives.”

From Beyonce to Serena Williams, the world’s most famous women are celebrating the beauty of their pregnant bodies with full page spreads in fashion magazines and viral instagram postings.

Their portraits are enviable – who wouldn’t want to be seated on a throne of gorgeous roses or suspended under water wrapped only in silk? – but not exactly easy to replicate.

That’s where Lola Melani comes in: Starting in Brooklyn in 2012, she launched her now famed boutique photography studio specializing in maternity, newborn and motherhood portraits, catering to high-profile clients from around the world. In 2016, she moved into the heart of one of Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhoods and this is where Melani and her team work to create timeless portraits that capture the magic and special beauty of pregnancy and beyond.

Melani is regularly featured in celebrity magazines and blogs; her work has made her an expert in her field, and she offers workshops and one-on-one mentoring for budding photographers and other aspiring creative entrepreneurs. What’s more, her business is an example of the American dream realized – her passion and creativity are the engine behind a lucrative career.

The American Dream Realized

So, how did an immigrant to Brooklyn become the go-to maternity photographer of the elite and guru of new-motherhood glam?

Melani dreamed of success beyond what was available to her, as a girl growing up in Russia. At first, she pursued a more traditional route: an MBA and degree in economics. But she learned she could marry her passion for art with her acumen for business. Melani had always had an eye for beauty and an interest in photography. She is somewhat self-taught; she poured over the work of fashion photographers like Steven Meisel, Patrick Demarchelier and Irving Penn. But she had a sneaking suspicion that you didn’t need to photograph proffesional models in order to create beautiful portraits and works of art.

Soon, she was taking photographs in her Brooklyn apartment, transforming pregnant women into ethereal goddesses with a click of her camera. She found her niche in celebrating a woman on the brink of motherhood, the female form in an extraordinary transition.

When she opened her professional boutique studio in Manhattan, the growth of her business was overwhelming. She found she had to hire a larger staff in order to not “burn out” and to stay connected to the work that she loves without being bogged down in administrative details.

As such, she can focus on personally tailoring each photo session to each individual. The women in her portraits all look fierce and strong, yet each possesses their own unique gorgeousness. “Every woman should feel beautiful,” she says.

Her work elevates her subjects to celebrity-status. Melani describes a lightbulb moment when she realized that she could photograph real women as if they were stars - and could help any woman who walked through her door find the beauty and power in what can be a challenging physical and emotional transition.

“I love helping women embrace the changes their bodies go through,” Melani says. “I love helping women see their beauty, and inspiring the confidence that they can take on motherhood.”

As one client testifies, Melani’s photographs helped her “redefine how I look back on the changes my body made as beautiful and timeless.”

Looking at her portraits, it’s hard to imagine there ever was a time that women would hide their pregnant bodies, or cloak them in baggy clothing.

Melani believes the specialness of pregnancy is “best captured nude.”

Melani walks with a woman into motherhood, capturing the early bonds between mother and child in her newborn photography. In a world where babies have their own instagram handles, Melani’s photographs stand above the fray as classic and authentic.

As for her newborn photography - it’s not easy to capture a newborn looking so serene and peaceful, Melani will admit. But in time, she learned to adapt to their subtle cues and changes in energy.

Going on this journey with so many clients and experiencing how vulnerable this time could be for so many of the women she photographed, Melani was inspired to do even more.

Giving Back

This year, she started The Lola Melani Fund, which supports mothers and expectant mothers who have experienced challenges or trauma in their journey to start a family or keep one together. Like she does with every client, she wants to help give women back the confidence to move forward with their lives.

The fund also sponsors complimentary photography workshops to low-income women and girls; a percentage of every client's fee is given to the causes The Lola Melani Fund supports.