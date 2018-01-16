Celebrity Publicist by Day and Super Hair Hero by Night

A few things that can match the beauty nature blesses us with. From cool blue streams that reflect full white clouds above, and from bright green leaves dancing on rich-brown oak trees, nature is simply beautiful. I wanted that. I wanted to find a way to take this natural beauty and make it a part of me; a part of all of us women. I wanted to evoke feelings of awe and admiration when people saw us. Just as I smile when I look at the natural world around me, I wanted people to smile when they look at the natural beauty cloaking me. All efforts can paid off if someone achieves dreams.

There are lot of hair care products available out there and those makes claim things are natural what nature offers; they claim it includes natural ingredients. In case if we really wanna achieve something, products must be accessible to everyone. There are so many expensive beauty products out there that we all want but can’t afford. I couldn’t afford many of the things I saw too, so I thought it through and came up with an answer to all our beauty woes.

Few of them in the market and they claim to be Years of experience and research and experimentation when they launch the product in the market.For hair care companies launching a natural hair care product or brand isn’t easy though. The journey may be long and hard but well worth if the product really works what it thought to be, because I see women like me smiling from ear to ear when they enter shops filled with bottles and jars of a natural hair product.

I understand what many of these women go through. In a world where there is so much reliance on expensive and artificial mediums of attaining beauty, they can feel left out because beauty now comes at a high price. I do not believe this is right. Every woman deserves a chance to be appreciated for who she is and how beautiful she is. This belief is what a products must not be restricted to a certain people. You don’t’ have to be wealthy to appreciate it. Likewise, many others are not restricted to a select few individuals also. You don’t have to be wealthy to have a bottle of real hair care product sitting on your dressing room mirror.

So am I really a “Super Hair Hero” by night? Well, I see myself as one. My daytime job as a celebrity publicist is great but I derive far more pleasure in being a hair superhero, because I go out there and save hairs. I fly out there and save all types of hairs from breaking, splitting, tangling and matting. Fragile hairs need not be damaged and curl patterns can now maintain their form and mass.