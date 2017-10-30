Celebrities React With Fury Over Kevin Spacey's Apology To Anthony Rapp

Celebrities and others were swift and blistering in their condemnation of actor Kevin Spacey’s Twitter apology to fellow actor Anthony Rapp early Monday.

Spacey, 58, issued the statement after a BuzzFeed News report alleged that the “House of Cards” star had sexually harassed Rapp when he was just 14. In his statement, Spacey did not deny the incident but said he could “not remember the encounter.”

“If I did behave then as [Rapp] describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey wrote.

The Oscar-winning actor then came out as gay, saying Rapp’s story had “encouraged me to address other things about my life.”

Spacey’s statement was met with fury online, with many accusing him of coming out as a “PR smokescreen.” Others lambasted Spacey for using drunkenness as an apparent excuse for his alleged behavior. Here’s a sampling of the online censure:

I've been very very gay and very very drunk many many many times but never hit on a child so Kevin Spacey needs a better apology. — Wraith Choyce (@faithchoyce) October 30, 2017

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey has just invented something that has never existed before: a bad time to come out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

The classiest way to come out of the closet is as a PR smokescreen to distract people from the fact that you tried to molest a child. — Guy Branum (@guybranum) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey's comment was wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/5pFhiqMK5W — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 30, 2017

I couldn't give two stuffs that Kevin Spacey is gay. Allegations he sexually harassed a child is what we SHOULD be talking about. — Sarah Harris 🌮 (@SarahHarris) October 30, 2017

part of the horror of spacey’s cynical ploy to use his coming out to deflect abuse allegations is how well it is working — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) October 30, 2017

It took 58 years for Kevin Spacey to cash in his gay out of jail free card. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 30, 2017

No no no no no! You do not get to “choose” to hide under the rainbow! Kick rocks! https://t.co/xJDGAxDjxz — Official Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) October 30, 2017

Just wanna be really fucking clear that being gay has nothing to do w/ going after underage folks — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) October 30, 2017

Can't believe I'm saying this in 2017 but here it goes:



Being gay is not an excuse for trying to molest children. pic.twitter.com/5mA4o0r7xm — Travon Free (@Travon) October 30, 2017

In other news, Kevin Spacey didn't deny sexually assaulting Anthony Rapp when he was a 14-year-old boy. Also blamed drunkenness. Inexcusable — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) October 30, 2017

"Sure, I may have tried to rape a 14-year-old boy when I was 26, but I'm gay!" is a pretty horrible defense. #Spacey — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spacey: My sexuality is none of your biz.



Anthony Rapp: Kevin Spacey assaulted me when I was 14.



Kevin Spacey: I’m a proud gay man! — Lara (@LarzMarie) October 30, 2017

So I guess Kevin Spacey will be on Ellen this week to talk about how hard it is to come out as gay. — Joe Biggs (@Rambobiggs) October 30, 2017

The psychology of the closet is dark and cruel and self-punishing. That Spacey has dwelt in that for years is sad. But 14 is 14. https://t.co/f152ZIE6pQ — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

Coming out as a gay man is not the same thing as coming out as someone who preyed on a 14-year-old. Conflating those things is disgusting — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

This exposes the gay community to a million tired old criticisms and conspiracies. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

The distance we've had to walk to get away from the notion that we're all pedophiles is significant. — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

How dare you implicate us all in this — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) October 30, 2017

Nope to Kevin Spacey's statement. Nope. There's no amount of drunk or closeted that excuses or explains away assaulting a 14-year-old child. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"I'm sorry, Mr. Spacey, but your application to join the gay community at this time has been denied." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"You've been voted off the islands—both Fire and Key West." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

"You may apply again 57 years from now." — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 30, 2017

In his account to BuzzFeed, Rapp said he was at a party in 1986 when Spacey, then 26, picked him up, “placed him on his bed and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance.”

Rapp, who did not file a police report at the time, said he chose to share his story publicly now in the hopes of making a difference.