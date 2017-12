Here Are 21 Celebrity Coming Out Stories That Moved Us In 2017

Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images

In July, the 20-year-old musician came out as gay on Instagram Chance, who became an internet sensation after a 2010 video of him performing Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” at a school talent show went viral, explained that he has known he’s gay since he was 16 but “decided not to publicize my sexuality largely due to a matter of privacy, as I was still trying to find comfort and confidence within my own skin.”Chance, who released a single, "Seasons," in June, also had a message for others grappling with their sexuality.“While this message is most definitely overdue, I encourage anyone who is navigating their sexuality to devote as much time as they need to the process of finding self-confidence, self-acceptance, and self-love,” he wrote.