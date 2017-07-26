On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump announced over Twitter that the government will not allow transgender individuals to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity.”

The announcement comes just over one year after the Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender men and women serving in the military. Trump, who argued during his presidential campaign that he was a better choice for LGBT Americans than opponent Hillary Clinton, said the decision was made “after consultation with my Generals and military experts.”

Upon seeing the president’s tweet, outrage from Hollywood came pouring in over Twitter.

George Takei called Trump “the stupidest, most incompetent president ever,” while musician St. Vincent dismissed him as an “odious ogre.” Alyssa Milano also joined the conversation, pointing out Trump’s hypocrisy.

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

Are you TRYING to be an asshole? https://t.co/QW9axAScmO — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 26, 2017

My fellow trans Americans despite what some may say your existence is valuable. Your lives, safety, & service matter. #TransIsBeautiful — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 26, 2017

Laverne Cox statement on Trump transgender military ban announcement https://t.co/TK2RfSAdPt pic.twitter.com/GaDILVKtPX — Lorena O'Neil (@lorenaoneil) July 26, 2017

Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve, not ban them! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017

"BREAKING: Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve `in any capacity' in the US military." ODIOUS OGRE. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 26, 2017

Wow no words — candis cayne (@candiscayne) July 26, 2017

no. My God. This must be challenged. https://t.co/H9DBE4cmK7 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2017

History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame pic.twitter.com/8R4jVOIYmd — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Trump is banning all transgenders from the military. To those who believed Trump would be a friend to LGBTs, time to admit you were conned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Donald: With your ban on trans people from the military, you are on notice that you just pissed off the wrong community. You will regret it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person is braver than Donald Trump — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) July 26, 2017

Trump avoided the draft by claiming to have bone spurs, but later couldn't even remember which foot. Anyway, trans people are the problem. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 26, 2017

Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) July 26, 2017

I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can't let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) July 26, 2017

They are OUR generals, not yours. We pay for them & the military. The true patriots among them should refuse to enforce this ban. https://t.co/ebix3JDGmu — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) July 26, 2017

transgender people are not a disruption. fuck donald trump. — christina perri (@christinaperri) July 26, 2017

Oh, just a reminder that this--NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL. — Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) July 26, 2017

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

ALL those who defend our right to live freely should be able to serve freely! There are THOUSANDS currently serving! #ProtectTransTroops — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 26, 2017

The message you have just sent has endangered the lives of people all over the United States and overseas bravely serving our nation @POTUS — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2017

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you... Erm... Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017