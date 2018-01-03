Celeste Wells: The Beauty Revolutionary

From being incarcerated to being a published author, Celeste Yvonne Wells is a woman worth getting to know. Instead of focusing on the negatives and shortcomings of going to prison, Wells changed her life around, and it ultimately paid off. Outside of having the opportunity to speak on behalf of people affected by mass incarceration, Wells is changing the lives of millions of women through hair innovation. With her beauty product Save My Edges, Ms.Wells is helping female cancer patients who may have lost their hair through the chemo process. But the benefits of this product are not just for someone who lost hair battling a disease, it is for any woman who suffers from edge lost. Wells was truly inspired to create something that she could use to more beautify herself and others. When asked “What makes this creation a unique product?” Wells responded “It came to me through the Holy Spirit of God the name of the product 5:00 am I immediately awoke from sleep to proceed with the Save My Edges patent.” Something else that makes this creation unique is that the patent adjustable edge prevents and eliminates stress on your hairline. You can buy Save My Edges online here at https://savemyedges.net/, and it will be available in stores soon.