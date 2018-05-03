ENTERTAINMENT
Céline Dion And Deadpool Have Strong Creative Disagreements In Their New Music Video

Deadpool in high heels. That is all.
By Andy McDonald

Deadpool continues to surprise us with some terrific content. He painted some amazing landscapes as Bob Ross, and the “Merc with a Mouth” even suited up in pink to say a big f**k you to cancer.

This time, he’s teamed up with the legendary Céline Dion for the music video “Ashes,” a song written exclusively for the upcoming “Deadpool 2” soundtrack.

By the end, Deadpool is completely blown away by Dion’s performance, and that’s a problem. This is for a movie sequel, and that means she’s got bring her game way, way down.

But Céline doesn’t phone it in for anyone. 

“Deadpool 2” seductively dances into theaters May 18.

