Deadpool continues to surprise us with some terrific content. He painted some amazing landscapes as Bob Ross, and the “Merc with a Mouth” even suited up in pink to say a big f**k you to cancer.

This time, he’s teamed up with the legendary Céline Dion for the music video “Ashes,” a song written exclusively for the upcoming “Deadpool 2” soundtrack.

By the end, Deadpool is completely blown away by Dion’s performance, and that’s a problem. This is for a movie sequel, and that means she’s got bring her game way, way down.

But Céline doesn’t phone it in for anyone.