Celine Dion Handles Dry-Humping Woman With The Power Of Love

Celine Dion dealt with a drunk fan in the classiest of ways.

A woman tried to dry-hump the 49-year-old singer onstage at her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, per multiple reports.

But instead of ordering security to immediately remove the unruly fan, Dion used the incident to remind people to be kind to each other.

Dion chatted with and sang to the unidentified woman for a couple of minutes, before making sure she was safely escorted from the stage.

“You know what, some people go through a lot and some people need to talk,” Dion told the audience. “And I want to say thank you to all of you, because for maybe five minutes we have given this lady a moment to talk.”

It’s unclear whether Dion invited the woman to join her, or if the fan crashed the stage of her own accord. The end result was truly beautiful, however.