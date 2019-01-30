Céline Dion Has No Time For Critics Speculating About Rumored Weight Loss

Céline Dion said she’s living her best life at the moment and can’t be bothered by those who want to make her feel otherwise.

As the five-time Grammy winner gears up for her 51st birthday on March 30, she told Dan Wootton of The Sun and “The Dan Wootten Interview” podcast that she’s “having a second wind.” Nowhere is that more apparent than in her recent fashion choices, which have gotten bolder, sexier and more cutting edge as of late.

When Dion turned up at a number of fashion shows in Paris last week, the media was largely fixated on her appearance, as she seemed to sport a slimmer frame than usual. The singer, however, said she has learned to take criticism of her looks in stride.

Noting that she has opted for clothes that make her “feel attractive,” Dion said, “I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.” As for those who comment on her figure, she added, “If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture. If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images “We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved,” Dion said of her relationship with dancer Pepe Muñozin an interview with The Sun.

Dion’s love life has also faced increased scrutiny since the 2016 death of her husband, René Angélil. Since then, she and dancer Pepe Muñoz have been photographed together, sparking rumors that they are romantically involved.

Noting that she and Muñoz often rehearse together, she nonetheless dismissed those reports, telling Wooten, “I am single.”

“We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved,” she said. “But when people started to take pictures and it was like, ‘Who’s that guy? René?’ … Let’s not mix everything.”

As for the speculation, she quipped, “I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend.”

And Dion, who recently launched a gender-neutral clothing line for children, said age has made her more confident in speaking her mind.