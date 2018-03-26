POLITICS
Commerce Department Decides To Add A Question About Citizenship To 2020 Census

Civil rights groups say the question is untested and could depress response rates among minorities.
By Sam Levine

The Commerce Department announced late Monday that the 2020 Census would ask people whether they were U.S. citizens, a controversial decision that civil rights groups say is unnecessary and could jeopardize the accuracy of the entire survey.

The decision comes after the Department of Justice requested in December that the 2020 Census include the question to better enforce the Voting Rights Act.

But former Justice Department officials, including Eric Holder and Vanita Gupta, the former head of the civil rights division under President Barack Obama, said such an addition was unnecessary because the Justice Department already gets data about citizenship from the census’ separate American Community Survey.

