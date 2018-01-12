Centipedes Ice Cream and a Midnight Toilet Treat in Bali

The small but still imposing ‘pedes scampered under my leg.

I almost dropped the ice cream carton on the scurrying centipedes, wondering why in the name of all that is holy and good these guys found some attraction to me. Or the ice cream. Or, the bathroom.

3 seconds later, Brain One send an impulse. Apparently, I was more intelligent than the centipede. But not by much. These little primal suckers seemed to be dipping with both oars while I ate ice cream on a toilet at midnight - no, it was actually 2 AM - in a quiet Balinese village.

The bum gun by the toilet sprung a leak. Until we spoke to the apartment owner we had to keep the leak in check with 2 towels. The 2 towels became wet. Then soaking. Centipedes love moist, cool, quiet places. Perfect home. Not an intelligent move on my part.

The Scene

Kelli and I rented a small apartment in Legian, Bali or on the Legian-Seminyak border.

Small village. Quiet village. A little urban by Balinese standards with sparse vegetation and many buildings but still a peaceful haunt well away from the heavily touristed main strip in Seminyak.

I love ice cream. Ice cream in Bali, New Jersey or Sri Lanka, I am slurping up that stuff with a straw if need be.

So it’s about 2 AM and the ice cream cravings hit. But I have a problem: Kelli is sound asleep, Sleepy Beauty being out cold in a small apartment. Turns out I really mean small apartment. One large living area with the bed, combined with a limited kitchen area and a tiny bathroom.

My point is this: unless I wanted to wake Kelli by turning on the light and enjoying my creamy delight - which was not the plan as she was super tired and it was 2 AM - I had to eat the ice cream on the toilet.

This type of shit happens (see what I did?) on the road sometimes. In tight quarters, you will find yourself eating food on the toilet at odd hours since the toilet is the only place where one can sit, close the door and turn on the light, because even in a less rural setting, one would never turn off the light and try to do anything in Bali. Too many rough critters around.

I grab the ice cream tub from the fridge. In the dark. Walking around as if trying to balance myself on a bed of broken glass, delicately not trying to make a peep. I seize a spoon. Then off to the bathroom. Or the makeshift kitchen.

I sit down. Turn on the light. Position myself on the crapper as I dream of digging into that delicious cream.

After a few delicious spoons I notice 2 little blurs sprint between my legs lightning-fast.

Like “Holy SHIT that was fast!” quick!

2 small but still fearsome looking centipedes were the culprits. These were about 3 inches long. Kinda narrow. Nothing like the monstrous 8 inch long beast I faced in Thailand. Nasty looking guys though, primal, armored and ready to roll at any time.

The speed with which centipedes move cannot be explained until you see these apex predators of the insect world in person. The nature of their movements along with the swiftness of their undulations plugs directly into your lizard brain with an “These guys mean business!” message.

I do what one should do in such a situation: I grab the ice cream tub and hold it close to my body. As if a primal predator evolved over hundreds of millions of years would make a bee line for Balinese ice cream.

I then seen the dynamic duo hustle out of the bathroom toward the living area.

So being the good then boyfriend now husband, I sit there, finish the tub of ice cream, and 10 minutes later, notify my wife of the invaders.

I do some hunting. Nothing doing, during the night. SOB’s were dug in like ticks.

But the following day revealed the persistent ‘pedes, as a broom and some ingenuity helped me evict these suckers from the apartment.

Just another day in paradise.

Bali eBook