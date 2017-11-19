CEO of PREPA Resigns Amidst Corruption Allegations

Ricardo Ramos Rodriguez, CEO of the Puerta Rico Electrical Power Authority, has finally resigned after facing corruption allegations against him. PREPA had been facing widespread anger and criticism over an unexplained 300 Million USD contract signed with a private company to fix the electrical crisis in the territory. The organization has been failing to restore the electricity in Puerta Rico for months after the Hurricane Maria.

The Resignation

Ramos has not officially confirmed the reason of the resignation, but from the resignation letter format, it is clear that PREPA had to let him go as he had been a hindrance to the approval of 94 billion USD aid by the Congress because of the charges against him. Ramos even faced a Senate hearing earlier this week. This resignation by the head of organization means that the governor of Puerta Rico, Ricardo Rossello, will now hold the complete control of restoring the damage in the region.

Statements Made

Rossello confirmed that the authorities had no objection to Ramos’s resignation and that they ‘welcomed’ his move. “The truth of the matter is that this decision was taken with the best interests of the people of Puerto Rico," Rossello said. In a post on the Social Media, Ramos mentioned, “Absolutely nothing was done outside the law.”

Authorities Under Fire

Ramos is not the only one to have been under the fire for showing incompetence after the territory has undergone the horrifying calamity in September. It was only the last week when the island’s Emergency Management Director had to step down from his position after being criticized for going on a vacation while the people in the region were yet to recover from the after-effects of Hurricane Irma and Maria. The government is also facing questions over the death toll being stated to be 55 while some officials have accepted that the numbers are far more than mentioned. According to some estimates, the numbers might even go up to 500.

Situation Now in Puerta Rico

Puerto Rico was already reported to be under a massive government debt, and the Hurricane Maria that hit the island in September has dented the island even more. A significant part of the region is going through a blackout for almost two months, and the citizens have started to fly out of the island. The authorities have been working on bringing the territory back to normal since the hurricanes. Amidst all the rescuing and recovering in the island, the authorities are already under the pressure of fixing the situation, but instances of corruption and incompetence of the ones in power are only making matters worse. There is disappointment among the citizens because of what has been happening between all the tension.