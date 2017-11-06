CEO's Who Give Back: Cynthia Jamin, CEO of TwirlyGirl

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Cynthia Jamin, owner and designer of TwirlyGirl. TwirlyGirl manufactures unique twirly dresses and skirts for girls. They are proudly Made in America.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I grew up the only child of a poor single mother who, because of her own demons, couldn’t give me the attention that every child deserves. When I was seven, a neighbor offered to let me attend his sleepaway camp for free. But why would a grown man… a complete stranger… take so much interest in a little girl he didn’t know? Because he knew I would make the perfect victim. For the next six years, I was abused by him. It would take years of therapy before I got my smile back. As a child, I never felt carefree enough to twirl around in a pretty dress. The abuse took that away. I felt ashamed, ugly, invisible, and unworthy of feeling that much joy. When my two daughters were little, I wanted to dress them so that they’d feel confident and beautiful. I took some sewing classes and came up with a design for a reversible twirly dress. Fortunately, I live near the fashion district of Los Angeles, so I was able to find some really incredible fabrics. The construction technique I used was very labor intensive, and the fabrics were pretty expensive. But so what? This was a special gift. My children loved their dresses and wore them all the time. Before long, other mothers at their school were asking if I would make dresses for their daughters. At first, I sewed them on our dining room table, but when a nearby boutique learned of them, I hired local sewers to keep up with demand. I put up a website and people all across the country started buying my dresses. I called my new business TwirlyGirl. TwirlyGirl has been so healing for me. I didn’t realize this when I first started TwirlyGirl, but it’s obvious to me now. When I go to work every day, I’m not just creating dresses. I’m creating the childhood I never had.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

One of our sewers once asked if she could buy a dress for her daughter. I refused, but announced that she and all the other sewers were welcome to take any dress for free. Suddenly, all worked stopped as our entire team started picking through the inventory. These people had been sewing these exact dresses for months, and yet they were gasping at how beautiful they were. It was as if they were seeing them for the first time. Yitzi: Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Because of my personal history, giving back is very important to me. We donate a portion of all sales to Childhelp, a national non-profit that helps abused children.

Yitzi: Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

Every day, we receive emails and photos from customers who tell us their girls become different people when they twirl in our clothes. “Transformative” is a word we hear a lot.

We also receive some very touching stories about how the joy of wearing our dresses help children forget about the pain of divorce, illness, and death. One customer recently sent us this wonderful letter:

“Hi Cynthia - I hope this email actually gets to you. I wanted to let you know what a HUGE SMILE this will put on my little girls face. She is missing her big brother terribly, he has just been deployed to Korea and he was the one that would always pick her up and spin her round and round. This dress will now let her continue her love of the twirl and hopefully ease the pain of missing her brother terribly.”

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Stay true to yourself I started this business selling direct to my customers and I loved the personal interaction. When it became clear that this could be more than just a hobby, selling wholesale was the next obvious step. After pursuing that with great time and expense, we finally got the picture. Stay true to our roots. We began focusing exclusively on retail and have seen sales skyrocket. We now have a thriving business and promising future.

2. You can focus on either price or quality. Brands that try to do both, or neither, are destined to fail.

I’m paraphrasing Seth Godin and he’s absolutely right. We can’t compete with other brands on price…especially brands that outsource their labor overseas. All of our garments are Made in America, where the cost of labor is substantially higher. But it’s the right thing to do. So while we can’t compete with these brands on price, we can beat them on quality. We’ve received plenty of comments about how “expensive” we are. But not once… in our 10 years of business… has a customer told us it wasn’t worth it.

3. Write a mission statement

In our gut, we always knew what our company stood for. But distilling it down to a few sentences has been beneficial to every aspect of our business. Here’s our mission statement: “We believe every woman remembers her favorite childhood dress. She loved how it felt and how it made her feel. At TwirlyGirl, we create dresses she’ll remember forever.” In the beginning, we used to agonize over important business decisions. Now we just ask ourselves, “Will this make our dresses more or less memorable?” We share this mission statement with all our employees, so that they’re empowered to make their own decisions as long as they’re in line with our mission statement.

4. Anticipate your prices

Price your products according to expenses you WILL have in the future as you grow. For example, you might not worry about having professional photographs now, but eventually you will have to pay someone to do that. Account for that expense in your cost sheet. Same with trucking, overhead, better labels, etc. You can always lower your prices, but it’s hard to raise them without experiencing some backlash.

5. Exploit hidden talents Everyone on your team has a hidden talent that has nothing to do with their job. Find out what it is, and see if you can exploit it. My husband, Michael, has no experience in fashion or retail. But he is a professional sitcom writer. So I asked him to create funny, imaginative stories that describe all of our products. Turns out, our customers love reading these stories. Sometimes they check out other products just to read more stories. This has been great for our branding. Our clothes are super creative, so it’s important that our marketing is just as unique.