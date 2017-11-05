CEO's Who Give Back: Ryan Lupberger from Cleancult

By Yitzi Weiner

I had the pleasure of interviewing Ryan Lupberger, the Founder and Chief Soap Officer (CEO) of Cleancult, a company started for millennials by millennials to revolutionize the non toxic cleaning space in the USA. Ryan is a social impact entrepreneur committed to fixing green brands and making them sexy, effective, and convenient for today’s user. He delivered a talk at TEDxVail on Why Millennials are Done With Green Brands and Why It Matters based on his research.

Yitzi: What is your "backstory"?

I always wanted to be a social entrepreneur. When I was young, I had the opportunity to intern for TED and also work with the Unreasonable Institute which supports social entrepreneurs who are solving the world’s greatest problems. After a stint in Latin America and Asia, I realized that businesses with the triple bottom line: people, planet, and profit could really drive change in a meaningful way. So, I attended Babson College to learn how to build such a business.

While at Babson College I used a green laundry detergent and it simply didn’t work very well. At the same time, I knew of the harmful chemicals in conventional detergents (there are no ingredients listed on the back of laundry bottles). When I talked with my friends they all laughed and said green cleaners ‘suck’ because they don’t clean at all. So, with the help of a lab in California and a partnership with the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, we developed a green detergent that actually works. As we know, conventional cleaners are toxic. They contain chemicals like 1,4 Dioxane and Phosphates which are considered harmful to people and to the planet by the US Department of Health and Human Services. According to a Nielsen study, 90% of millennials will go green in their lifetime and 72% are willing to pay more for it. Cleancult’s priority is to overcome green product stereotypes and to attract the next generation of responsible purchasing buyers.

Simultaneously, our goal is to become the first "Made in Puerto Rico" and #1 non-toxic soap brand that's distributed in the U.S. and to hire 50 Puerto Ricans by the end of 2020. We want to demonstrate that Puerto Rico can be the best place for entrepreneurs to start, truly build a business, while also helping the island. We are committed to the island, even after all of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria. Many do not know that about 60% of the U.S. pharmaceutical industry was based in Puerto Rico (during the 1990s) so there’s tremendous talent on the island and passionate researchers, manufacturers and developers waiting for good-quality jobs.

By building an excellent product that helps people and hiring in a place that needs more jobs but has wonderfully talented individuals, we can create a triple bottom line business that will meaningfully drive some real change.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The funniest story was probably when we just launched Cleancult. We just working on the formulation and packaging and we were invited to a pitch competition way too early. We still didn't have a prototype, so I stopped by a Dunkin Donuts, to get the large, cardboard box of Box of Jo coffee. We pitched it as a new and innovative packaging that went against traditional plastic laundry bottles. When people asked to smell our detergent...which was coffee in the box...we said it was sealed and that they could try it later. The funny part was that we won the competition.

Left to Right Zach Bedrosian and Ryan Lupberger

Yitzi: Are you working on any meaningful non profit projects? How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, we are offering 25% of all profits made to an island relief fund to help alleviate the damage caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, the biggest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years. We will also be partnering with laundromats across the island to help people wash their clothes for free. And we just donated 100,000 loads of detergent to the fundraising campaign of a 15-year old local activist raising money to help with the current crisis and provide clean washing and solar lamps.

Yitzi: Wow! Can you tell me a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

About 8 months ago, we moved our company to Puerto Rico. When we got there, we were looking for some hires for a bunch of key roles. One of these people, was Claudia Rolon. She was a recent graduate of University of Puerto Rico and was an amazingly talented graphic designer. I mean, like she is one of most talented designers that I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. The problem, was that it was too hard to market herself on the island and get any freelancing work in the US without a portfolio. We found her work and resume in a stack of nearly 100 at a career fair and were blown away. Now, she's Cleancult's creative lead and has launched an amazing career. Without her, we wouldn't have been able to create the company and brand that we have.

Yitzi: What are your "5 things I wish someone told me when I first started" and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It's Better to Be a Big Fish in a Small Pond: Most people feel that they need a 10 billion dollar plus addressable market and be based in San Francisco or New York to be successful. For us, being a big fish in a small pond has been one of the largest differentiators in starting a successful company. Since moving to Puerto Rico, we've partnered with a leading engineering university for natural cleaning research and we've partnered with a leading natural product manufacturer. These things simply wouldn't be possible at our size if we tried to do this in a large market. Being a big fish in a small pond has been drastically more important.

You Need a Partner: It's really hard to start a company alone. From an ego point of view, I think most people feel like the need to be able to do everything successfully to get something off the ground. That's just not true. Most people only possess 1 or two parts of what it takes to start something meaningful. When I realized this I brought in my Co-Founder + CTO, Zachary Bedrosian, on the team, our momentum and progress 10x'ed.

You'll Have to Learn How to be Okay with Loneliness and Silence: In today's day and age, it's almost impossible to be silent. There are constant distractions and our attention span is becoming shorter every day. The fact is, to start a company you'll have to learn how to be okay being with yourself. At times it can feel like you're completely on your own and you'll have some really terrifying nights. If you're not okay with this silence and loneliness and feel a need to find distractions everywhere, it will eat you up. I started meditation which has helped, among other things, and I make sure to disconnect at least 1 day a week entirely.

Figure out the "Why" you want to start your business and then the "How" can come afterwards: This is an important one for me. I think before starting a company, people feel like they need to understand every part of the company and where they'll be in 5-10 years. For me, I understood that the natural cleaning industry was imperfect and entirely outdated. I wanted to fix responsible products so our generation would actually buy them. I found out the "why" and then eventually came across laundry detergent and the how. Just find your "why", start working, and you'll slowly start to see progress.

The 80/20 Rule Is Something to Live Your Life on as a Startup Founder: As a founder, it's easy to think you need to everything, all the time. In my life, it was extremely impactful when I stepped back and realized that only a couple of things were bringing most of the value. For us, it has been Amazon and SEO. Right now, roughly 80% of our value and progress is coming from about 20% of our work.

