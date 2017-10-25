Last week, we profiled Ceres (Diaja) on her work through artistry. This week, we are once again showcasing her work..but this time, featuring the beautiful Kara McCullough, Miss USA 2017. Kara, a Nuclear Scientist, graced the stage of the Miss USA pageant earlier this year and wowed the eyes of millions with her flawless skin and natural hair.

In a series of stunning images, artist and photographer, Ceres (Diaja) noted that her work aims to tell a story and to inspire women globally to embrace their beauty. Kara is captured in colorful backdrops of eye-catching colors with word of affirmation adorning her body. “Love yourself” “Take care of yourself” “Flourish” and “Believe” are the phrases chosen and painted by Ceres to tell the story.

Artist & Photographer: Ceres (Diaja); Model: Kara McCullough; Makeup Artist: Kerrian Morrison Believe

"We really want women to realize the importance of self-care and loving yourself in the midst of a world that tends to be superficial. All too often women are bombarded with images of how they should look, and the standards of beauty aren't diverse enough to be labeled as "inclusive" so I wanted to shoot something that would inspire women of color to remind them of how important and beautiful they are.” -Ceres (Diaja), Artist and Photographer

When asked about her take on self-care while being in the public eye, Kara responded:

”I've always believed in the quote, "You can't pour from an empty cup. When you take time to replenish your spirit, it allows you to service others from the overflow!" Mental rest and self-care is essential for my spirit. Prior to being Miss USA, I was a scientist. The transition from a sedentary position to a global public figure was life changing, but there were also areas of improvement. I've always focused on being whole and after winning I had to replenish my soul, mind, faith, and spirit. I did that, because my mission as Miss USA is to inspire many children and young women to find passion in science, technology, engineering and math. And to be my best self and serve others, I cannot accomplish anything on an 'empty cup'.”

