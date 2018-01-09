CES Survival Guide #21

When I picked up my badge at CES last year, it came with a special ribbon for joining the twenty-five-year club. I don’t know how that happened. When I add up all the years since my first CES in 1991, I’m positive I took more years off than that, but my wife disagrees, and she has a better memory than I. And now another CES is upon us. I’m thinking and I’m planning and planning on planning, but trying to keep in mind my survival tactics and instincts. Things you rarely write down even for yourself. Then I noticed many of my colleagues who attend CES post their own survival guide. They all say the same things, but, you know, I’ve got my unique style and everything. So… if you’re going to CES in almost any capacity, here’s my survival guide: