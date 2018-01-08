Many of us have had the opportunity to travel each year to The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. With almost a quarter of a million attendees, it is easy to feel overwhelmed if it is your first time. If you are in the technology space, this is probably the closet to nerd heaven you will get. Recently, I have been getting many emails asking me what attendees should prepare to bring to the show. Here is my guide to a few CES travel essentials.

Luggage

In a previous post I discussed the Barracuda. I will still be traveling with this piece of luggage, but recently I received a bag from G-Ro and it is amazing. Besides having a built in lock mechanism, it is lightweight and has these oversized wheels to help it roll easier. When traveling back from a recent trip, both the DHS x-ray technician and airline attendant stopped to ask me about it. It is definitely a bag for the show, but my wife has managed to ensure she gets to use it instead of me. You will also find the ability to power up your devices from this luggage as well, so make sure and remember to give it a full charge before you board.

Charging

Speaking of charging, ever since I got the iPhone X, I was no longer able to charge my phone and listen to music at the same time, unless I had wireless AirPods or earphones. Belkin thought ahead and released a device to take care of this nuisance. The Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar™ enables a user to listen to lightning audio while charging your device. It only works with an iPhone running iOS 10 or later, and 7’s 8’s and X’s, so if you have a 6 or below, this device probably is not the one you want.

Backpack

There is one thing that many noobs forget to bring with them to the show, and they quickly learn after the first day that they needed . That is a backpack. Besides the obvious need of using one to hold your chargers, or iPad, you will want a place to hold the swag you will receive throughout the show. Nobody wants to carry around those cheap plastic snap at the top bags all day. My personal choice is the InCase EO Travel Backpack.

The EO Travel Backpack can fit up to a 17” laptop and is weather-resistant. One of the best features of this backpack is that you can wear it on your back, over your shoulder, or even carry as a briefcase if you want to look more professional.

Home Watch

It is next to impossible to attend CES without posting photos and snaps of every single thing you see. Guess who else is probably watching social media to see who is away from home? Thieves. Yes, unfortunately the perfect way to come home to an empty house is to alert those up to no good that you are not home. Alarm companies have home security monitoring apps that are crystal clear and alert you when there is movement. We will be using our Vivint Sky app the entire time. Hooked up to the house it will let you control the lighting for your pets, or forgetful family members, and it will let you control your garage and many other amazing features.