The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund honors emerging American designers, so it’s pretty much a prerequisite that honorees and attendees show up in style.
That’s what both celebrities and fashion icons did last night at the fund's 14th annual awards ceremony. Nicki Minaj wore custom Alexander Wang, Ashley Graham turned up in a super sexy, skintight white Victor Glemaud dress, and, of course, Anna Wintour was in sunglasses.
Liberian-American designer Telfar, whose unisex designs have been seen on Solange Knowles and White Castle employees, was awarded the top prize. Becca McCharen-Tran of inclusive brand Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear were runners-up. Each received a monetary prize to help expand their brand ― $400,000 to the winner and $150,000 to each runner-up ― but with red carpet looks like these to peruse, we are all truly winners.
Check out all the looks worth seeing from the evening below.
