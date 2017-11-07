That’s what both celebrities and fashion icons did last night at the fund's 14th annual awards ceremony. Nicki Minaj wore custom Alexander Wang, Ashley Graham turned up in a super sexy, skintight white Victor Glemaud dress, and, of course, Anna Wintour was in sunglasses.

Liberian-American designer Telfar, whose unisex designs have been seen on Solange Knowles and White Castle employees, was awarded the top prize. Becca McCharen-Tran of inclusive brand Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt of Ahlem Eyewear were runners-up. Each received a monetary prize to help expand their brand ― $400,000 to the winner and $150,000 to each runner-up ― but with red carpet looks like these to peruse, we are all truly winners.