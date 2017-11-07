STYLE
All The Outfits You Need To See From The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Three words: Nicki, Nicki, Nicki.

By Jamie Feldman

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund honors emerging American designers, so it’s pretty much a prerequisite that honorees and attendees show up in style. 

That’s what both celebrities and fashion icons did last night at the fund's 14th annual awards ceremony. Nicki Minaj wore custom Alexander Wang, Ashley Graham turned up in a super sexy, skintight white Victor Glemaud dress, and, of course, Anna Wintour was in sunglasses.  

Liberian-American designer Telfar, whose unisex designs have been seen on Solange Knowles and White Castle employees, was awarded the top prize. Becca McCharen-Tran of inclusive brand Chromat and Ahlem Manai-Platt  of Ahlem Eyewear were runners-up. Each received a monetary prize to help expand their brand ― $400,000 to the winner and $150,000 to each runner-up ― but with red carpet looks like these to peruse, we are all truly winners. 

Check out all the looks worth seeing from the evening below.

  • Nicki Minaj in Alexander Wang
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Ashley Graham in Victor Glemaud
    Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
  • Diane Von Furstenberg and Anna Wintour
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Danielle Brooks
    Krista Kennell via Getty Images
  • Karlie Kloss
    Krista Kennell via Getty Images
  • Sara Sampaio
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Hilary Rhoda
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Imaan Hammam
    Krista Kennell via Getty Images
  • Cynthia Erivo
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • La La Anthony
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Jenna Lyons
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Teyana Taylor
    Krista Kennell via Getty Images
  • Bria Vinaite
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
  • Paloma Elsesser and Adam Selman
    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

