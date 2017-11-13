CFL Players Do Limbo To Celebrate A Touchdown And The Party's On

Even after relaxing its rules on touchdown celebrations, the NFL’s got nothing on the Canadian Football League.

Watch the Ottawa Redblacks rejoice after a score with a limbo routine Sunday in a home playoff game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Here it is from a few angles:

A+ touchdown celebration from the CFL. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TgIGTlV3hw — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2017

After setting his team up with a fantastic kick return, @DSpencer4_ gets loose and takes it to the house! Buckle up, folks.#CFLGameDay #RNation #GreyCup pic.twitter.com/DMfoOotJAx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 12, 2017

Antonio Brown’s twerking routines and a recent stop-and-frisk simulation by Washington’s team rank pretty high in the book of NFL celebrations. But our neighbors to the north just, ahem, raised the bar.