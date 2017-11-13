CFL Players Do Limbo To Celebrate A Touchdown And The Party's On

Even after relaxing its rules on touchdown celebrations, the NFL’s got nothing on the Canadian Football League.
Watch the Ottawa Redblacks rejoice after a score with a limbo routine Sunday in a home playoff game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Here it is from a few angles:
Antonio Brown’s twerking routines and a recent stop-and-frisk simulation by Washington’s team rank pretty high in the book of NFL celebrations. But our neighbors to the north just, ahem, raised the bar.
Unfortunately for fans, the Redblacks’ routine won’t have a return engagement this season. The Roughriders won, 31-20.
h/t For The Win
CONVERSATIONS