'SNL' Host Chadwick Boseman Appears On Black Jeopardy As T'Challa

Chadwick Boseman hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and not only did he play Black Jeopardy, he did so as T’Challa, the Black Panther himself.

Black Jeopardy is one of the better regular “SNL” sketches, helmed brilliantly by show veteran Keenan Thompson. It usually features two black cast members as contestants, and then a third who is usually the host. This time, Boseman blessed us with an appearance as the Wakandan king who is not quite familiar with life in America.

The highlight comes when T’Challa finally starts getting the hang of the game and tells some woman named Karen to “keep her bland-ass potato salad to yourself!” Check out the sketch above for some deep belly laughs.