Chadwick Boseman Gives MTV Movie Award To Waffle House Hero

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award for "Black Panther" during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Chadwick Boseman might be a hero on the big screen, but he chose to pay tribute to one in real life at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday night.

The “Black Panther” star was honored with the Best Hero trophy during the ceremony, and midway through his acceptance speech, he invited James Shaw Jr. on stage.

“Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing, but it’s even greater to acknowledge the heroes we have in real life,” Boseman said onstage before signaling to Shaw in the audience.

Shaw disarmed a gunman during a shooting in a Tennessee Waffle House in April that left four people dead and two others wounded. In the days after the incident, he helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the victims of the shooting and their families.

“You didn’t even know we were about to do this did you,” he continued as Shaw approached the podium.

“This is gonna live at your house,” he added as he handed over the award.

Watch the entire speech below.