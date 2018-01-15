Chai Tea Latte is one of my favorite warm drinks to enjoy on a cold winter day. It’s cold-weather comfort in a mug. And I love sharing my favorite mix with friends. Just a few ingredients in the food processor makes plenty to drink and to share.
CHAI TEA LATTE MIX
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened instant tea
- 1 cup nonfat dry milk powder
- 1 cup powdered nondairy creamer
- 1 cup French vanilla powdered nondairy creamer
- 1 3/4 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend 1 to 2 minutes until mixture becomes a fine powder.
Scoop 2 heaping tablespoons of mix into a mug and add hot milk or boiling water.
For chocolate variations:
Stir in 2 teaspoons of semi-sweet or white chocolate shavings until melted.
To give as a gift:
Scoop mixture into a mason jar and label with directions for mixing. Tie with a bow.
