Chai Tea Latte Mix

01/15/2018 03:12 pm ET

Chai Tea Latte is one of my favorite warm drinks to enjoy on a cold winter day. It’s cold-weather comfort in a mug. And I love sharing my favorite mix with friends. Just a few ingredients in the food processor makes plenty to drink and to share.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened instant tea
  • 1 cup nonfat dry milk powder
  • 1 cup powdered nondairy creamer
  • 1 cup French vanilla powdered nondairy creamer
  • 1 3/4 cups sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a food processor and blend 1 to 2 minutes until mixture becomes a fine powder.

Scoop 2 heaping tablespoons of mix into a mug and add hot milk or boiling water.

For chocolate variations:

Stir in 2 teaspoons of semi-sweet or white chocolate shavings until melted.

To give as a gift:

Scoop mixture into a mason jar and label with directions for mixing. Tie with a bow.

