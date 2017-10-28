Championing innovation and social impact, HBSE leaders are 'LinkedIn'

Since announcing the formation of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) last month, Scott O'Neil has been active.

CEO of one of the world’s most pioneering global sports and entertainment companies, O’Neil has used LinkedIn to provide insight on how he is leading HBSE, “redefining” its properties “with the goal of continuing to grow and acquire other like-properties.”

“We are inspired and empowered by our leadership, by progressive thinkers and business industry innovators Josh Harris and David Blitzer,” O'Neil wrote, Introducing Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

Harris, co-founder of Apollo Global Management, and Blitzer, a senior executive of the Blackstone Group, bought the NBA’S 76ers in 2011 from Comcast Spectacor. The pair purchased the NHL’s Devils and the Prudential Center two years later, adding the English Premier League’s Crystal Palace in 2015.

“We are led by the most talented, hardworking and authentic executives in the industry today,” said O’Neil.

Highlighting the “visionary and progressive ownership” of Josh Harris and David Blitzer during last month’s announcement, O’Neil said the “organization is built on the foundation of an incredible culture, a committed team of talented people, and innovative thinking.”

My thoughts on future acquisitions and partners, through our launch of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment - https://t.co/AhjIH1zqrn — Scott O'Neil (@ScottONeil) October 4, 2017

“Our growth mindset, coupled with our focus on leveraging our access, reach and resources to make our communities stronger, continues to differentiate us in the landscape of sports and entertainment,” said O’Neil, an alum of Villanova University and Harvard Business School.

Projecting the North American sports market will grow at a compound annual rate of 3.5 percent across four segments analyzed — gate revenues, media rights, sponsorship and merchandising, PwC anticipates the industry growing from $63.9 billion two years ago to $75.7 billion in 2020.

In its 2016 edition of the PwC Sports Outlook, the auditing company reported gate revenues are projected to increase from an estimated $18.3 billion in 2015 to a projected $20.8 billion in 2020; media rights are projected to increase from an estimated $16.3 billion to a projected $21.3 billion; sponsorship is projected to increase from an estimated $15.5 billion in 2015 to a projected $18.7 billion; and licensed merchandise sales are projected to increase from an estimated $13.8 billion to a projected $14.8 billion.

Reaching a “tipping point” as a company, O'Neil is excited to streamline “decision-making, accelerate our efforts, be crystal clear on our priorities” and allocate resources efficiently and effectively. Finding innovative partners, with whom to work and build exceptional new businesses with, is high on O’Neil’s priority list.

“Now comes the fun part,” O’Neil said. “We must choose the right partners for the right opportunities.”

“Our strategy has been simple and consistent from the beginning: build the most incredible places to work by committing to core values and a vision that attracts the most character-driven and talented people in the world.”

Echoing O’Neil, Blitzer and Hugh Weber, President, Prudential Center & New Jersey Devils, agree with his approach to leadership and human capital management.

“HBSE provides a unique opportunity to harness the power of our talented management team and our shared resources to fuel growth and expansion, and a means to accelerate and sustain long-term success,” said Blitzer.

“We take pride in hiring the best and brightest talent from a variety of backgrounds and industries with the goal of shaping a well-rounded, dynamic organization.”

With a new structure that enables growth in core properties, HBSE is “dedicated to making the world a better place by leveraging the power of our brands and the responsibility therein.”

“We’re looking forward to solidifying a model of growth in our businesses that produces leaders and innovators in sports and entertainment and leaves a meaningful legacy in the communities we serve,” said Weber.

