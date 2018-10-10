Chance The Rapper Asks People To Be 'Patient And Supportive' Of Those With Mental Illness

Chance the Rapper offered some words of advice and compassion about mental illness Wednesday, which was designated as World Mental Health Day by the World Federation for Mental Health.

Chance, who recently pledged $1 million to mental health resources in his hometown of Chicago, wrote on Twitter that friends and family members need to realize that their expectations are unlikely to match the progress of their loved ones that are dealing with mental illness. He urged those close to people with mental illness to remain patient and supportive.

Remember when dealing with friends or family with mental illness, that your expectations and their progess will always be separate. Its easy to become frustrated when dealing with someone you’re so familiar with but its integral to their growth that you are patient & supportive — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 10, 2018

Chance’s tweet drew praise from others on Twitter, with many expressing thanks for his empathy.

Chance is always laying down the wisdom. pic.twitter.com/kUyXZ76GZd — anais33 (@aminawilson33) October 10, 2018

This is one of the simplest, yet most important, messages I've seen today. You get it. — Jo (@OnTheJoSlow) October 10, 2018

I wanna hug you for that.... mental health is tough! It is hard on friends and family as it is on a person. — Bilbo Bobbins (@eastversewest) October 10, 2018

Wow!

Thanks for a well timed reminder! It's so easy to forget just how hard life is for them, too. — shawn warren (@Shawn20768) October 11, 2018

Last year, Chance revealed that he has struggled with anxiety and opened up about the stigma around mental health in the black community.

“I think anxiety is also something that I’m just now being exposed to,” he said in an interview with Complex Magazine.

“For a long time that wasn’t a thing that [the black community] talked about,” he said. “I don’t remember people talking about anxiety; I don’t remember, when I was growing up, that really being a thing. Now I’m starting to get a better understanding of that part of my life.”