Chance The Rapper Asks People To Be 'Patient And Supportive' Of Those With Mental Illness

Chance the Rapper offered some words of advice and compassion about mental illness Wednesday, which was designated as World Mental Health Day by the World Federation for Mental Health.
Chance, who recently pledged $1 million to mental health resources in his hometown of Chicago, wrote on Twitter that friends and family members need to realize that their expectations are unlikely to match the progress of their loved ones that are dealing with mental illness. He urged those close to people with mental illness to remain patient and supportive.
Chance’s tweet drew praise from others on Twitter, with many expressing thanks for his empathy.
Last year, Chance revealed that he has struggled with anxiety and opened up about the stigma around mental health in the black community.
“I think anxiety is also something that I’m just now being exposed to,” he said in an interview with Complex Magazine.
“For a long time that wasn’t a thing that [the black community] talked about,” he said. “I don’t remember people talking about anxiety; I don’t remember, when I was growing up, that really being a thing. Now I’m starting to get a better understanding of that part of my life.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.