Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Mental Health Services

There’s a good chance that Chance The Rapper loves Chicago.

The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced on Thursday that he is donating $1 million to improve mental health services in his hometown.

Chance said he will give six mental health providers in the area $100,000 via his charity, SocialWorks. In addition, his new initiative, “My State of Mind,” aims to connect people with treatment, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The rapper didn’t specify how his charity was spending the remaining $400,000.

“We want to change the way that mental health resources are being accessed,” Chance said. “We need a new space where people can get information on how they feel, on where to go and a network for us to interact and review our mental health spaces, and create a community of people helping people.”

Applications for the grants will be accepted starting in January.

Meanwhile, Chance also announced his charity is giving $100,000 each to 20 Chicago schools, according to WLS TV.

That makes a total of 40 schools that have or will receive donations from his charity.