Chance The Rapper Donates $1 Million To Chicago Mental Health Services

There’s a good chance that Chance The Rapper loves Chicago.
The rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, announced on Thursday that he is donating $1 million to improve mental health services in his hometown.
Chance said he will give six mental health providers in the area $100,000 via his charity, SocialWorks. In addition, his new initiative, “My State of Mind,” aims to connect people with treatment, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The rapper didn’t specify how his charity was spending the remaining $400,000.
“We want to change the way that mental health resources are being accessed,” Chance said. “We need a new space where people can get information on how they feel, on where to go and a network for us to interact and review our mental health spaces, and create a community of people helping people.”
Applications for the grants will be accepted starting in January.
Meanwhile, Chance also announced his charity is giving $100,000 each to 20 Chicago schools, according to WLS TV.
That makes a total of 40 schools that have or will receive donations from his charity.
“We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back,” he said.