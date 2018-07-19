Chance the Rapper Bought News Site Chicagoist To Run Racists 'Out Of Business'

Chance the Rapper announced in a new song that he purchased the Chicago-based publication Chicagoist.

On the track “I Might Need Security,” the rapper said: “I got a hit-list so long I don’t know how to finish, I bought the Chicagoist just to run you racist bitches out of business.”

The 25-year-old’s company, Chance’s Social Media LLC, bought the local food and culture site from WNYC, the New York public radio station that in February purchased the plethora of-ist sites that shuttered last year. The network included Chicagoist, Gothamist, LAist and DCist.

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment. WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the -ist brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site,” Chance said in a statement. “I look forward to re-launching it and bringing the people of Chicago an independent media outlet focused on amplifying diverse voices and content.”

Daniel Boczarski via Getty Images Chance the Rapper

The president and CEO of New York Public Radio Laura Walker said in a statement that they were delighted that “the Chicagoist assets are finding a new home in the hands of a proud Chicagoan.”

“WNYC has a strong commitment to local journalism and building community, and we are pleased that these assets will be used to support local coverage in the great city of Chicago,” she added.

People on social media had a lot to say about the news:

Frankly, all media deals should be announced in the lyrics of rap songs. https://t.co/DjtTIadosg — Gerry Smith (@gerryfsmith) July 19, 2018

Simultaneously great for Chicago & further evidence that media is forced to rely on m/billionaires to survive https://t.co/bQVoGrI4hF — Jacqui Cheng (@ejacqui) July 19, 2018

The Future of Media™:



• Chance the Rapper buys Chicagoist

• Ryan Adams reluctantly owns Thought Catalog

• Mark Ruffalo purchases Jacobin

• Cher acquires the "Nihilist Arby's" twitter account for unspecified sum — Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) July 19, 2018

Sometimes I think I could forget about Chance the Rapper successfully pressuring an outlet to kill a negative review but then he BUYS a PUBLICATION what kind of RIVERDALE shit is THAT — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) July 19, 2018

Folks, I regret to inform you that Chance the Rapper buying Chicagoist is not going to ~save~ journalism. — Dom (@DomDiFurio) July 19, 2018

I'm more excited about @chancetherapper buying Chicagoist than his 4 new songs does that mean I'm old — Katelyn Saks (@k8lynsax) July 19, 2018