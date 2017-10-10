Chance The Rapper Livestreams Traffic Stop In Chicago

Chance the Rapper livestreamed a traffic stop on Sunday after Chicago police pulled over the car he was riding in.

“I just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand,” the Grammy-winning artist said to the camera. “Should be good, though. Should be straight. I have great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge, but, you know, you can’t be too careful.”

Chance rode in the passenger seat while his girlfriend Kirsten Corley drove the car. Chance said their daughter, Kensli, was also in the vehicle.

As they waited for the officer to approach, Chance talked to his followers about racial injustice and law enforcement.

“Once again, have great faith in the men and woman who put on the badge,” Chance said. “But policing as a system is disproportionately racist and oppressive. I’m with my baby ... nothing going on, just came back from church.”

According to People, the video ended with the officer giving Corley a warning for a moving violation.

Chance has been a vocal critic of the Chicago Police Department and police brutality. In the August 2016 issue of Billboard magazine, he discussed some of his personal experiences with the police while his father served as deputy chief of staff to Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“There’s a larger conversation we need to have about the role of police officers, their relationship to the people as enemy or executioner, when they’re not supposed to be either,” Chance said.