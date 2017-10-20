Chance The Rapper Unboxing His Grammys With His Daughter Is Too Cute For Words

The award for most adorable unboxing video goes to… Chance The Rapper.
The Chicago musician shared ridiculously cute footage of his young daughter helping him unpack his three Grammy Awards, which arrived in the mail on Thursday.
In a clip he posted to Twitter, Chance used the statues to teach 2-year-old Kensli how to count:
He also shared this shorter clip, which ends with the pair having an emotional embrace:
Chance scooped up three Grammys in February: Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.
The trophies themselves may have arrived at his home around eight months after the ceremony, but these Twitter users felt that the resulting videos were well worth the wait:
