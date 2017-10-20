Chance The Rapper Unboxing His Grammys With His Daughter Is Too Cute For Words

The award for most adorable unboxing video goes to… Chance The Rapper.

The Chicago musician shared ridiculously cute footage of his young daughter helping him unpack his three Grammy Awards, which arrived in the mail on Thursday.

In a clip he posted to Twitter, Chance used the statues to teach 2-year-old Kensli how to count:

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

He also shared this shorter clip, which ends with the pair having an emotional embrace:

Part 3 of 2 pic.twitter.com/QLj7pWupAq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

Chance scooped up three Grammys in February: Best Rap Performance, Best New Artist and Best Rap Album.

The trophies themselves may have arrived at his home around eight months after the ceremony, but these Twitter users felt that the resulting videos were well worth the wait:

This is the only unboxing video I will ever watch. — ewα καszubα (@kashoobs) October 19, 2017

Fan or not this is beautiful https://t.co/a51cKXaxsk — Mikey Manziel (@Fly_like_Mike) October 19, 2017

maan im goin2 cry. I wonder how often ppl stop n think famous ppl got home lives too, families. Their fits pretty but their hearts prettier😭 — Bella👧🏼#DefendDACA (@turlingt0n) October 19, 2017

chance teaching his daughter how to count with his grammys is incredible https://t.co/9T60lmOxPG — beck (@erskinerecords) October 19, 2017

Actually shed a tear — Malcom Cannon (@MalcomTheCannon) October 20, 2017

I dropped a tear or two watching his one 👏🏾🙌🏾 — Lay (@Therealaylyn) October 19, 2017

@japakistani I AM HYSTERICALLY CRYING OMG 😭💕😭💕😭💕😭💕😭💕 — Tiffani (@thestylelotus) October 19, 2017

What a beautiful moment! — Tanya Sherlock (@SherlockTanya) October 19, 2017