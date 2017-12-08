Chance The Rapper Is Now Chance The Weatherman

Chicago native Chance the Rapper paid homage to his hometown by acting as the local weatherman on Friday morning.

The 24-year-old made his first appearance as a forecaster on WGN 9 during the 15th annual WGN Morning News Toy Drive after the station’s usual weatherman, Paul Konrad, gave him a few tips:

“My advice: I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Konrad said. “All you have to do is really just smile, be relatively sexy, just read some numbers and you’re good to go.”

“I’ll try to do both of those,” responded Chance, before rattling off temperatures like a pro.

Watch @chancetherapper try his hand as a WGN weatherman. Annnnnnd, you’re hired. pic.twitter.com/Xx063VhnxK — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) December 8, 2017

Chance, who hails from the West Chatham neighborhood of Chicago, had the whole studio cracking up during his appearance ― making jokes, offering fun facts about snowflakes, and even putting on an “invisibility cloak.”

Maybe we should start calling him Chance the Meteorologist... ?

Or not. Here's your morning forecast from @chancetherapper ! #ChicagosVeryOwn #WGNToyDrive pic.twitter.com/yNu6Xw9CA7 — WGNMorningNews (@WGNMorningNews) December 8, 2017

Konrad told Chance after that they’d “hire him fast” if he wanted the job.

Off screen, Chance took the studio by storm meeting with the channel’s Friday Forecaster, a young girl named Laleeh, and riding around on an electric scooter:

As if the entire ordeal couldn’t get sweeter, the toys collected during the channel’s toy drive will benefit Chance’s youth empowerment charity SocialWorks.