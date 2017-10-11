Chance The Rapper Teams With Lyft To Raise Even More Funds For Chicago Schools

Chance the Rapper has partnered with Lyft to bring even more resources to Chicago Public Schools.
Lyft announced on Tuesday that those using the app in Chicago can round up their fare to the nearest dollar to donate to Chance’s art enrichment fund. Customers can go to the app’s settings, tap “Round Up and Donate” and choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to automatically donate each time they ride.
“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s ‘Round Up & Donate,’ we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance said in a statement.
In August, the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to 20 Chicago public schools. The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund aims to bring arts programs and materials to schools that have experienced a drop in five-year graduation rates by addressing their budgets, textbooks and music programs, according to his nonprofit SocialWorks.
“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” Chance said at his SocialWorks summit in August. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”
The rapper has been steadfast in his mission to bring positive change to his hometown. Chance has met with the state governor to advocate for better opportunities for residents, donated supplies to students, given outerwear to the city’s homeless and promoted political engagement by leading a march to voting polls. Former first lady Michelle Obama honored Chance as he received BET’s Humanitarian Award in June.
CONVERSATIONS