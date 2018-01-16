Change Management and it’s relationship with Emotions

Change is accepted when you are emotionally invested in it.

For anyone who is a parent, having a child was perhaps one of the biggest change you have experienced. Yet, we love our children, look after them, want the best for them and never ever feel the lack of motivation to change ourselves for their best.

The same is not true for an organisational change. We are given reasons, support, training and more to help us change but we are still not motivated.

Why?

Because we are emotionally invested in our children and not in the organisational change. When it comes to our children there is no strategy, no plan, no data analytics but only their happiness that matter

If you think about it, the organisations also have that the ability to show that emotional investment without any hoodwink