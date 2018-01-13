Change Management Storytelling: Do you communicate like a Whale or Dolphin?

Change Management Storytelling. How to communicate your change effectively.

This blog is for you are like Min Lee. Min Lee is responsible for change management communication.

At the start of the project Min Lee has created key steps to manage communication on various change activities – Surveys, Leadership Talks, Updates, Engagement Activities etc. Her plan is robust and thought out.

She sticks to deadlines, updates stakeholders, prepares perfect communications to go out at the right, scheduled times.

For anyone who has ever been involved in managing change, every step you accomplish requires immense effort however the effort required reduces the frequency of communication you have with the people who matter the most.

Every step seems like a Whale, large and heavy. In a change process we tend to communicate like a Whale but may be we should communicate like a Dolphin instead.

Photo by darin ashby on Unsplash

What do I mean by that ?

Dolphins surface above the water frequently, every 15 – 17 mins because they can only take in a limited amount of air at a given time. But Whales on the other hand, can take in large amounts of air, and therefore stay under water for longer periods of time. A Sperm Whale can hold it’s breath for 90 mins

David Feeney a prominent British academic and authority on business transformation, uses this metaphor to illustrate how to communicate about organizational change:

it’s better to pop your head up frequently to talk about a little change, rather than trying to make a big splash all at once, and then disappearing back into the depths.