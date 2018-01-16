Change Management Storytelling : Indra Nooyi on Change & Challenges

A great example of Change Management Storytelling

Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO is asked about Change in an interview with Doug McMillon Walmart President and CEO.

What we are use to is a response that sounds something like this ” Change is hard, you have employees to please, investors to please and the pace of the change is just unmanageable ”

However Indira’s response is different because it is fortified with a story. And that story plays a role of making her communication remarkable.