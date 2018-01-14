Changes My Transgender Clients Encounter That I Never Considered

Working with transgender clients has been an ongoing education for me, and I am gaining new insights into the experiences of my clients with each passing session. Within a caseload of forty clients, five identify as transgender, and all are in various stages of transition, and I’ve learned that while similarities among my transgender clients exists, their uniqueness within their population is as significant as the uniqueness between members of any population in which attributes are shared.

A fact I have recently learned is that not every person who identifies as transgender aspires to make a full physical transition. I have at least one client who never intends to undergo a full surgical transition from male to female, but still desires to achieve a level of passing that will align her outward physical appearance with how she identifies. It is an incredibly personal decision, and not something I would have ever before considered, but then again, there was a time when I believed the totality of the transgender experience was physical transformation, without impact on internal process, family dynamics, or gender expression.

It was human error on my part, based solely on unintended ignorance.

With regards to family dynamics, one of my more profound experiences was helping a middle-aged mother through the grief process. What made the therapy unique was the absence of death. There existed no deceased loved one, nor was a person close to her experiencing terminal illness. On the contrary, the child she mourned sat beside her in my room, and was in good health. Yet the mother struggled to reconcile the loss of the daughter once born to her while she processed a new relationship with a son she never had. Though I found the dynamic unique, the pain experienced by the mother was the same as if her daughter had died. Concurrently, the son who was still navigating changes to his physical, emotional, and cognitive self, struggled with guilt and shame caused by the pain he supposedly inflicted upon his mother. I had never experienced family therapy in such a way, and it opened my eyes.

Another of my clients, who has completed a great deal of physical transformation from female to male, save for phalloplasty, is still adapting to internal changes associated with his transformation. He began to notice a significant change in interests. Where once lived passion for movies on the Lifetime channel, now exists interest in mixed martial arts and football. The struggle to accept and control this new tendency toward aggression is an unfortunate byproduct of necessary testosterone therapy.

He has also become more aware of gender expression; often hyperfocusing on posture, gait, and the way he holds his cigarette. This attention to what a cisgender person might consider minutiae relates back to passing. Within my transgender clients lives fear that if adequate passing is not accomplished, discrimination will result, not only from cisgender people, but from transgender people as well.

Emotional responses are also effected by changes in hormone levels ascribed to testosterone therapy. My female to male clients have seen a shift from access to primary process emotions like fear and sadness, to more aggressive secondary process emotions like anger and irritability. When I speak about these issues with my clients, it is obvious like their loved ones, they too are getting to know a new person, and there is some grief involved in loss of personality traits, and interests.

I work with a couple the husband of which is trans-male, but was physically female when the relationship began. Although my client identified as male in the beginning stages of their romance, the presence of female hormones congruent with his female physiology, was conducive to cuddling and playfulness. Now my client experiences stereotypically male behavior like rolling over and going to sleep after sex. It became a confounding variable in their couplehood because my client’s wife assumed diminished physical attraction as a reason, when in fact, that was not the case at all.

I have not written this piece under the assumption experiences of every transgender person are the same. I intend only to underscore similarities among the few with whom I have worked in psychotherapy because it is they who have raised my awareness to changes that transcend physical appearance, and that have connected me to the people living within the flesh.