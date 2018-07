NOW PLAYING

Changing Demographics Are Met With Strict Ordinance In Small Minnesota Town

In June 2018, the ACLU sued the city of Faribault, Minnesota for housing discrimination. This comes after the town’s City Council enacted a rental ordinance that the ACLU claims is aimed at reducing the number of people of color living in rental housing in downtown and thereby violating the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.