Changing Habits That Lead To Addictions

Finding Ways to Improve Your Personal Life

Habits, we all know about pesky habits and maybe even positive ones. Habits are developed from influences, observation, practice, and training. We develop many habits throughout our life, which some are good and others are bad. Good habits we can keep, but if one wants to improve their life the bad habits have to take a hike.

Getting rid of bad habits however is not easy, especially if alcohol and drug addiction is involved. Habits overtime can turn into addictions. For example, having a drink after work to unwind starts as a habitual behavior that later manifest into an addiction. For this reason, we can take a few steps to learning how you can change your habits.

Habits and Making Excuses

People wander through life making excuses. Anytime a person sees something complicated, they will often make excuses why they cannot deal with the problem. The first key to success is stop making excuses. Learn how to tell the truth. The truth is the only answer that leads you to improve your personal life. Alcohol and Drugs can cause different changes in the brain, but overall, they affect the ‘reward circuits’ and tell the brain we are doing something pleasurable. Once you learn to tell the truth, you will need to commit yourself to learning new behaviors and habits, especially when attempting drug addiction treatment.

Often times, prolonged habits that turn into addictions can lead to relationship issues, tensions in the family, job performance concerns, financial problems, and even legal issues. Changing these bad habits is generally the first place to start in fighting an addiction or bad habit that has no actually positive affect on a person’s life.

How to start? You can commit to choosing a new positive habit. For example, today I plan to drink more water. Some of us despise drinking water, yet water is our way of living a healthier life. Instead of detesting something that will save your life, start saying, today I will drink more water. Even if you start out drinking a glass for the first couple of days, you are making changes.

Accomplishing small goals is the key to overcoming larger ones. Once you start to achieve one or two small goals you will start to believe in yourself. Believing that you are a failure or cannot accomplish changing your habits needs to be resolved first. Many addicts ignore their strong characteristics and focus to much on negative aspects of their lives. This low self-esteem will quickly lead to relapse and it starts with something as basic as changing small habits.

Changing Your Habits to Find Peace in Your Life

Today I am going to stop judging others and myself. This is a common mistake people make in the world. They spend time judging others and themselves. This gets them nowhere but in a world of chaos. Alcohol and drugs are often times used to drown out feelings of discomfort, and in recovery, those urges and compulsive behaviors need to be nipped in the bud or dealt with in other way or a relapse is imminent.

For example, do you think negative? I can’t change this. My life is full of nonsense, I can’t swing it anymore. Why me? Who put a tag on my head, saying persecute me. If you spend your life thinking negative and saying negative connotations, try changing your ways today. The inability to self-soothe is detrimental to changing your bad habits and issues with addiction. This is something most children learn early on: how to self soothe and make themselves feel better when they feel uncomfortable emotionally and physically.

Changing Habits to Self Soothe

Instead of saying your life is full of garbage; accept it as truth and move ahead to make your life better. Why me is a common question, which no one knows why, yet we have to accept it, make better decisions and move ahead. If you feel mistreated, ask yourself what you are doing that makes you feel this way. Do you have friends or family members weighing you down? If so, then kick them out of your life and make new friends. No one in life is worth you suffering ongoing. You have the power to make changes, yet you do not have the power to change other people. Remember, no matter what you have done in your life, you always have the chance to be a better person tomorrow.

How Hobbies and Sports Can Improve Your Personal Life

When you have a hobby or sport you like you will spend time doing this. This will help keep you from getting into trouble. This will free your mind from stress as well. If you have bad habits, such as drinking or drugging you can invest your time into extra curricular activities, which will free your mind from the binds that drugs and alcohol hold over you. If you’re not into sports, finding a hobby can be the next best thing to improving your personal life.

When you start to make changes to improve your life, start small. Instead of jumping the gun, take baby steps to success. Too many times people try to change overnight. This only leads to frustration. When you are working to change your life and habits make sure you seek support and feedback. You don’t have to walk the road to success alone. Feedback is found at your local library, the Internet, at colleges, and so on. You will find support along these channels as well. Also, ask someone you trust to support you and give you feedback when needed.