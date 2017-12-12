Alabama Native Channing Tatum Encourages Followers Not To Vote For Roy Moore

When Alabama native Channing Tatum casts his vote for the state’s special election on Tuesday, he’ll be supporting Democrat Doug Jones in his bid for a Senate seat.

The actor, who was born and raised in Cullman, Alabama, before moving to Mississippi, has been atypically vocal about the race, encouraging his followers in an Instagram video on Monday night not to vote for Jones’ Republican opponent Roy Moore

“Usually, I’m not a political person,” he said in the video. “For the record, I’m not a liberal, Democrat or Republican. I am my own mind and my own heart and that is more complex than red and blue.”

He said that Moore is “a man that’s been accused of assaulting girls” and who has “done things that in my opinion go beyond the line of trust.”

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 11, 2017 at 8:05pm PST

In recent months, multiple women have come forward alleging that Moore pursued sexual relations with them when they were teenagers while he was in his 30s. Moore has repeatedly denied the claims over the course of the campaign, but has seen eroding support from the Republican base.

President Donald Trump, however, has endorsed the candidate, even recording a robocall ahead of the Senate race.

Earlier this week, Tatum shared another video about the election featuring civil rights leaders lending their support for Jones, who the actor said has “been an advocate on behalf of helping people his whole life.”

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Jones, an attorney who has prosecuted cases against KKK members and who has strongly supported LGBTQ and women’s rights, has won favor with a host of famous celebrities.

Celebrities like Connie Britton, Mark Ruffalo and Keegan Michael Key have all posted impassioned videos declaring their support for him. NBA legend Charles Barkley stumped for Jones at a Birmingham rally on Monday.

Watch their videos below.

.@MarkRuffalo asks college students in Alabama to vote for a better future with Doug Jones as US Senator. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm today Tuesday, December 12th.

Find your polling station here: https://t.co/5dkGHic81c pic.twitter.com/M2HzJFCMhJ — Doug Jones (@GDouglasJones) December 12, 2017