Channing Tatum And Arie Luyendyk Jr. Have A Day At The Races

A soon-to-be celebrity bachelor and a much-despised reality TV bachelor revved up the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday.

Apparently Tatum enjoyed life in the fast lane, hanging out with now-engaged “The Bachelor” star Arie Luyendyk Jr.

They both said hello on Twitter to Luyendyk’s fiancee, Lauren Burnham, whom Luyendyk finally chose amid controversy. Luyendyk split with his original final pick on the ABC show, Becca Kufrin, after he proposed in order to pursue Burnham.

Trying to be a good fiancé... Hi @laurenburnham91 👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/4IlLOlyV08 — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 22, 2018

The two lads posted mini-galleries of their day at the races, as well. “Such a great dude,” Luyendyk said of the “Magic Mike” star.

Such a great dude! Fun meeting @channingtatum and getting to lead the field to green in the @HondaRacing_HPD @IndyCar 2-Seater! pic.twitter.com/g7Rv6MQlf5 — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 22, 2018

Tatum thanked Luyendyk for a “crazy fast couple laps in the rain.”

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 22, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT